The Yorkshire Air Museum houses three Blackburn Buccaneers, in the colours of the Royal Navy, RAF Germany and Operation Desert Storm.

The low-level jet was initially purpose-built for use by the Royal Navy for attacking Soviet submarines and has served as a potential nuclear bomber during the Cold War and has seen action in the first Gulf War.

Buccaneer Day will be marking 30 years since the groundbreaking, Yorkshire-built, jet retired from service at the Royal Air Force (RAF) and will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Three Buccaneers at the museum. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Museum)

The Buccaneers will be on display together outside the main hangar, side by side, and visitors will get the opportunity to observe them closer than usual.

The highlight of the event will be a live running of the ‘Navy Bucc’, aircraft XN974, which will fire up its engines for a static run, subject to serviceability.

In the evening there will also be a Night Shoot, where visitors can take photographs of the incredible jets under specially lit conditions, complete with re-enactors posing as pilots.

The Buccaneer Night Shoot tickets will cost £35 each and there will be no extra charge for the daytime events.