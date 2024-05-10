This summer Crossed Wires Festival is hosting a variety of podcasting stars in Yorkshire for Football Heaven - here is how to get tickets.

From Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2, 2024, Sheffield’s most popular venues, including Sheffield City Hall, will be packed for blockbuster live shows, never-seen-before performances and special guests.

They will be hosted by well known podcasters across comedy, current affairs, culture, sport, family and wellbeing.

Football Heaven will be taking place as part of the annual Crossed Wires Festival which will be attended by award-winning musician, Self Esteem, who will join Adam Buxton on stage for a ‘ramble chat’ as well as a live performance.

Football Heaven. (Pic credit: Sheffield City Trust)

Katherine Ryan will also be there to bring her signature brand of candor, sharp-wit and honest advice to the City Hall. Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo will share funny stories of newly married life in an added stop on their sell-out tour.

Brown Girls Do It Too will also transport their show to the festival for a fierce, funny and frank night of entertainment.

The festival fringe in venues around the city will provide experiences and the event, which is free, will star podcasters.

There are many special moments that have not been announced yet to add an element of surprise as the weekend unfolds.

Various podcasters will be there including Alice Levine, co-host of My Dad Wrote A Porno and British Scandal; Dino Sofos, founder of Persephonica, the production company behind Dua Lipa’s At Your Service; James O’Hara, co-founder of Tramlines and Day Fever.

There are various headliners at Crossed Wires Festival this year: The Adam Buxton Podcast, Brown Girls Do It Too, Jon Ronson, Katherine Ryan, Talk Art Live, Uncanny, Wolf and Owl Live, The Katie Price Show, Elis James and John Robins, Off Air On Stage, Nick Cope Family Show and Football Haven.