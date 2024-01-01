Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race 2023: Best photos from the New Year’s Eve race as Yorkshire locals dress up in characters while racing along Penistone Hill Country Park, Top Withens and over Stanbury Moor
Yorkshire runners dress up in various characters as they took part in the Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race - here are some of the best photos from the event.
More than 450 runners took part with many in fancy dress in the annual 6.7 mile 1000ft New Year’s Eve Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race.
The race started from Penistone Hill Country Park, then headed towards Top Withens, the upper reaches of Ponden Clough over Stanbury Moor before returning back to the finishing line at West End Cricket Club, Penistone Hill in Haworth.
Here are some of the best photos from the race.
