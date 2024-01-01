All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race 2023: Best photos from the New Year’s Eve race as Yorkshire locals dress up in characters while racing along Penistone Hill Country Park, Top Withens and over Stanbury Moor

Yorkshire runners dress up in various characters as they took part in the Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race - here are some of the best photos from the event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:46 GMT

More than 450 runners took part with many in fancy dress in the annual 6.7 mile 1000ft New Year’s Eve Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race.

The race started from Penistone Hill Country Park, then headed towards Top Withens, the upper reaches of Ponden Clough over Stanbury Moor before returning back to the finishing line at West End Cricket Club, Penistone Hill in Haworth.

Here are some of the best photos from the race.

A group of runners race along the moors, including a participant dressed as a dinosaur.

1. Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race 2023

A group of runners race along the moors, including a participant dressed as a dinosaur. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Not everyone got dressed up as characters and came in sporting gear.

2. Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race 2023

Not everyone got dressed up as characters and came in sporting gear. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
More than 450 people took part in the race.

3. Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race 2023

More than 450 people took part in the race. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The track included many challenges including large puddles to jump over.

4. Daleside Auld Lang Syne Fell Race 2023

The track included many challenges including large puddles to jump over. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.