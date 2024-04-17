The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has confirmed the much anticipated return of its Diesel Gala from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Alongside the announcement of the return of this popular event, the NYMR has confirmed the gala’s first guest locomotive, Deltic No. 55009 ‘Alycidon’, thanks to the Deltic Preservation Society (DPS). During the visit, No. 55009 is painted and numbered in the guise of long-scrapped Deltic No. 55013 ‘The Black Watch’.

The locomotive was originally introduced to traffic in 1961 and named ‘Alycidon’, maintaining the ‘racehorse’ tradition of the LNER by commemorating the winner of the 1949 Ascot Gold Cup. The locomotive ended BR service in 1982, and after being purchased by the DPS, underwent a major overhaul, visiting the NYMR for the first time in the same year.

No. 45108 at the ELR. (Pic credit: Ben Taylor / North Yorkshire Moors Railway)

The NYMR will also be welcoming No. 45108 and D9537 as guest locomotives, both courtesy of the East Lancashire Railway. No. 45108 was built in 1961 and is a brilliant example of the Class 45 diesel engines in bright British Railways Blue livery. D9537 ‘Eric’ was built in 1965 at the British Railway’s Swindon Works.

The Diesel Gala in summer will feature a packed timetable including evening running, including three guest locomotives. Many services will also be offering a selection of beers and ciders served from the on-board buffet bars.

As well as visiting locomotives, the NYMR home fleet of diesel workhorses will be on the schedule of services, including No. 37264 and D7628 ‘Sybilla’.

No. 55009 at Eller Beck in June 1983. (Pic credit: John Hunt / North Yorkshire Moors Railway)

There will also be a selection of traders including Rail Riders, Transport Past Times, and Pywell Models.

Director of mechanical engineering, Paul Middleton, said: “We’ve got some great locomotives lined up for this event, and alongside our home fleet we’ve got more visiting locos for you to ride behind including The Black Watch which we’re really excited to welcome.

“It’s something a little bit different, and we can’t wait to bring back our popular Diesel Gala for another year.”