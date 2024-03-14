Easter is held at the end of Lent, a period of fasting that starts on Ash Wednesday, which lasts 40 days excluding Sundays.

The Sunday before Easter is Palm Sunday and the last three days before Easter are Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

In the UK Good Friday and Easter Monday are both bank holidays and this year Easter half term will generally take place between Friday, March 29 and Friday, April 12 and during this time families will be looking for places to go with their children to celebrate Easter.

Living History event. (Pic credit: Eden Camp)

Easter 2024 events taking place in Yorkshire

Easter egg hunt at East Riddlesden Hall

Date: Between March 23 and April 7 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Bradford Road, Riddlesden, Keighley, BD20 5EL.

The South West Front of East Riddlesden Hall. (Pic credit: National Trust)

What’s on: There will be 10 activities around the gardens including wellie wanging and egg and spoon races and trail packs will include a map of the activities, bunny ears and you can choose either a chocolate egg or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg.

Giant Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Date: Between March 23 and April 7 (times vary)

Location: Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.

A family visiting Eden Camp. (Pic credit: Eden Camp)

What’s on: There will be a giant Easter egg hunt, a forest school workshop, adventure walks with the Garden Detectives, clay modelling, lego workshop, North Yorkshire Rotters, Easter crafts and Claro orienteering.

Easter Living History Weekend at Eden Camp

Date: Between March 26 and April 5 (times vary by event)

Location: Malton, YO17 6RT.

What’s on: Various events will be held at Eden Camp: Evacuation Workshop, WWI Cooking, Rationing, POW Arts and Crafts and Willow Weaving Workshops.

Easter Adventure Quest at Whitby Abbey

Date: From March 23 to April 14 (10am to 5pm)

Location: Whitby Abbey, Abbey Lane, Whitby, YO22 4JT.

What’s on: Visitors can hunt for clues in the grounds, track down the Easter eggs and end with a chocolate treat reward.

Scandinavian Spring and Easter Traditions Event

Date: March 16 (2.30pm to 5pm)

Location: St Edward The Confessor C Of E Church, Tadcaster Road, York, Dringhouses, York, YO24 1QG.

What’s on: The event will be celebrating Scandinavian spring and Easter traditions.

Medieval Easter 2024

Date: March 23 to March 28 and April 2 to April 14

Location: Royal Armouries Museum, Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.

What’s on: Explore the collection of arms and armour at the museum where there will be lots of performances and demonstrations as well as special Medieval-themed activities with armoured combats and battle stories in the second week of the holidays.

Easter Bunny Bonanza at Murton Park

Date: From March 23 to April 7 (10.30am to 12.30pm)

Location: Murton Park, Murton Lane, York, YO19 5UF.

What’s on: A variety of activities throughout the period including train rides, Easter trails, cowboy reenactments and demonstrations and a visit from the Easter bunny.

Easter Craft Fayre

Date: March 23 (10am to 2pm)

Location: Haxby Memorial Hall, 16 The Village, Haxby, York, YO32 3HT.

What’s on: There will be stalls selling a variety of gifts, household items and plenty more as well as a tombolo and delicious food.

Easter Fun and eggs at Bolton Castle

Date: From March 23 at 10am until April 5 at 5pm

Location: Castle End, Leyburn, DL8 4ET.

What’s on: An Easter trail and a raffle as well as beautiful places to enjoy a stroll with the family.

Easter at Stump Cross Caverns

Date: From March 23 9am to April 7 6pm

Location: Stump Cross Caverns, Greenhow Hill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5JL.

What’s on: An immersive journey into the caverns, where there will be a range of activities to enjoy including a Prehistoric Egg Hunt, a Cavern Exploration, Sluice Gem Mining and Fossil Digs.

Filey Food & Drink Festival (Easter)

Date: March 30 (10am to 5pm)

Location: The Crescent, Filey, YO14 9LJ.

What’s on: There will be 80 stalls selling award winning Yorkshire food, artisan food, street food including seafood such as lobster, crab and caviar, prosecco and real ale for the adults, ice cream and doughnuts.

Easter Sunday Lunch — Carlton Towers

Date: March 31 from 1pm

Location: High Street, Carlton, Goole, DN14 9LZ.

What’s on: Sunday lunch provided by chefs who will prepare a three-course lunch from locally sourced produce.

Easter Wreath Workshop

Date: March 20 (10am to 4pm)

Location: Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Bedale, DL8 2PS.

What’s on: Visitors will join curator, Faith Douglas, who will host an interactive workshop where you will create a beautiful, nature-inspired wreath and there will be a practical, step-by-step demonstration.

Galley Hill Easter Disco

Date: March 15 (from 3.30pm)

Location: Galley Hill School, Campion Drive, Guisborough, TS14 8DW.

What’s on: A fun disco for families.

York Model Railway Show

Date: From March 30 to April 1 (times vary)

Location: Racecourse Road, Knavesmire Road, York, YO23 1EX.