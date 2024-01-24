Eat Leeds Restaurant Week: Over 25 restaurants offer meals from £5 to £25 in weeklong February event

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week is back this February, running from Monday 19 to Sunday 25 February, offering “diverse menus to cater to every taste and budget”.

More than 25 restaurants have signed up so far with more expected to confirm ahead of the annual weeklong event organised by Eat Leeds.

Some of the participating restaurants involved so far include:

The Alchemist, which will be offering two courses for £15 and three courses for £20

I Am Döner, for award-winning Berlin döner kebabs for £5

Michelin-recommended Keralan restaurant, Tharavadu will be offering the choice of two courses for £20 or three courses for £25

Mans Market also joins the lineup with modern Chinese cuisine priced at £15, £20 and £25.

Managed by Eat Leeds, Restaurant Week with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, aims to increase footfall in Leeds and boost the regional economy by inviting customers to revisit old favourites or discover a new restaurant in the city.

Amy Rolinson, Manager of Eat Leeds, expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating: “We’re thrilled to bring back Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, offering diverse menus to cater to every taste and budget.

"This initiative not only supports our local restaurants but also provides an affordable and delicious experience for diners.”

n 2017 Eat Leeds Restaurant Week was established to celebrate the city’s food and drink scene, giving Leeds foodies the chance to taste what’s on offer at restaurants across the city.

The association now brings its audience many annual events and offers to the city throughout the year, ranging from Cocktail Week, and Veganuary, to Yorkshire Day and more.