European champion cut opening ribbon at North Yorkshire Water Park's Adventure Wood with axe throw

European Axe Throwing Champion, Carl Howe, officially opened the North Yorkshire Water Park's new Adventure Wood with an axe throw at the ribbon cutting.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:43 GMT

Over 100 people turned out to see a European Axe Throwing Champion open the new Adventure Wood at North Yorkshire Water Park, on Wednesday (Mar 20).

Carl Howe, the European Axe Throwing Champion, officially opened the new activity area by throwing an axe to cut the opening ribbon.

Following this students from Scarborough College were invited to try out the new activities.

Located near Scarborough, the new attraction offers activities including axe throwing, archery, a low ropes obstacle course and bushcraft workshops.

North Yorkshire Water Park has expanded on current offerings of kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem kayaking to include more on-land activities.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, commented “It was brilliant to see so many people here for the opening of Adventure Wood.

"We were overwhelmed with the support and positive feedback of everyone trying out the activities.”

European Axe Throwing Champion, Carl Howe, officially opened the new activity area by throwing an axe to cut the opening ribbon.

1. European Axe Throwing Champion Carl Howe

European Axe Throwing Champion, Carl Howe, officially opened the new activity area by throwing an axe to cut the opening ribbon. Photo: Hatch/North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
European Axe Throwing Champion, Carl Howe, officially opening Adventure Wood by butting the ribbon with an axe throw.

2. Ribbon cutting

European Axe Throwing Champion, Carl Howe, officially opening Adventure Wood by butting the ribbon with an axe throw. Photo: Hatch/North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Carl Howe, European Axe Throwing Champion with the North Yorkshire Water Park director.

3. Open and ready to go

Carl Howe, European Axe Throwing Champion with the North Yorkshire Water Park director. Photo: Hatch/North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
The students were able to enjoy the new activities that now go alongside North Yorkshire Water Park's current zipline, puzzle rooms and escape room.

4. Enjoying the activities

The students were able to enjoy the new activities that now go alongside North Yorkshire Water Park's current zipline, puzzle rooms and escape room. Photo: Hatch/North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:North Yorkshire Water ParkScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.