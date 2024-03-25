European champion cut opening ribbon at North Yorkshire Water Park's Adventure Wood with axe throw

Over 100 people turned out to see a European Axe Throwing Champion open the new Adventure Wood at North Yorkshire Water Park, on Wednesday (Mar 20).
Carl Howe, the European Axe Throwing Champion, officially opened the new activity area by throwing an axe to cut the opening ribbon.
Following this students from Scarborough College were invited to try out the new activities.
Located near Scarborough, the new attraction offers activities including axe throwing, archery, a low ropes obstacle course and bushcraft workshops.
North Yorkshire Water Park has expanded on current offerings of kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem kayaking to include more on-land activities.
Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, commented “It was brilliant to see so many people here for the opening of Adventure Wood.
"We were overwhelmed with the support and positive feedback of everyone trying out the activities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.