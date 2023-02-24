To celebrate famous steam locomotive Flying Scotsman’s 100th anniversary, various venues in Yorkshire are hosting events as part of its centenary programme - here are the most popular pubs close to each location.

Across 11 months, Yorkshire locals will get to see the Flying Scotsman up close as part of its 100-year history. Families will get to spend the day exploring all the stories from people whose lives were positively impacted by the steam locomotive at the 100 Years, 100 Voices event at the National Railway Museum (NRM) in York.

A virtual reality immersive experience at the York museum will educate you on the locomotive’s journey around the world and its greatest moments throughout its history. There will also be a unique five-mile line railway set in Keighley, running from the industrial landscape of Keighley to the stunning Bronte Country of Oxenhope at Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all of these stunning locations along with excursions that will take you on trips up and down the country, passing through Yorkshire cities such as York and Leeds, you will want to take a break from learning all about its history. Luckily, there are plenty of charming pubs along the way where you can sit, relax and enjoy a pint or have a bite to eat.

Most Popular

Tank & Paddle, York. (Pic credit: Google)

Best Yorkshire pubs near Flying Scotsman centenary route

National Railway Museum and York station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are various events taking place at the NRM and two excursions will also be passing through York station.

So we have selected some of the best rated pubs on Google to visit along the way, which you can walk to from the museum and station.

Ye Olde Starre Inne (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The Duke of York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,232 reviews.

Address: 3-4 King's Square, York YO1 8BH.

Distance: Eight-minute walk from NRM.

The Maltings pub in York. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maltings

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,009 reviews.

Address: Tanner's Moat, York YO1 6HU.

Distance: 11-minute walk from NRM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Tap

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,296 reviews.

Address: Station Road, York YO24 1AB.

Distance: Eight-minute walk from NRM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windmill Inn

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,236 reviews.

Address: 14-16 Blossom Street, York YO24 1AJ.

Distance: 12-minute walk from NRM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ye Olde Starre Inne

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,738 reviews.

Address: 40 Stonegate, York YO1 8AS.

Distance: 14-16 minute walk from NRM and York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Punch Bowl - JD Wetherspoon

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 3,694 reviews.

Address: 5-9 Blossom Street, York YO24 1AU.

Distance: Seven-minute walk from York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Priory

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 701 reviews.

Address: 103 Micklegate, York YO1 6LB.

Distance: Nine-minute walk from York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BrewDog York

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,053 reviews.

Address: 130-134 Micklegate, York YO1 6JX.

Distance: Eight-minute walk from York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golden Lion

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,387 reviews.

Address: 9 Church Street, York YO1 8BG.

Distance: 16 minute walk from York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tank & Paddle York

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,493 reviews.

Address: 1 Bridge Street, York YO1 6DD.

Distance: 12 minute walk from York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Tuns

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,237 reviews.

Address: 12 Coppergate, York YO1 9NR.

Distance: 15 minute walk from York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Bank

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,627 reviews.

Address: 6-12 Lendal, York YO1 8AA.

Distance: 11 minute walk from York station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum

The Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever illustration exhibition will be taking place at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster. Here are some of the best pubs within walking distance from the venue.

Yates

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 702 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 58 Hall Gate, Doncaster DN1 3PB.

Distance: Three-minute walk from the museum.

The Gate House - JD Wetherspoon

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,666 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 6 Priory Walk, High Street, Doncaster DN1 1TS.

Distance: Six-minute walk from the museum.

The Salutation

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,167 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 14 S Parade, Doncaster DN1 2DR.

Distance: Four-minute walk from the museum.

The Red Lion - JD Wetherspoon

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 2,543 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Red Lion Hotel, Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1NH.

Distance: Six-minute walk from the museum.

The Black Bull

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 655 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 12 Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1LQ.

Distance: Eight-minute walk from the museum.

Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

The Fleece Inn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,502 reviews.

Address: 67 Main Street, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8DA.

Distance: Eight-minute walk from the station.

Haworth Old Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,481 reviews.

Address: Sun Street, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8BP.

Distance: Eight-minute walk from the station.

The Kings Arms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 550 reviews.

Address: 2 Church Street, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8DR.

Distance: 12 minute walk from the station.

The Waverley and The Hadrian excursions (Leeds station)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brewery Tap

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,544 reviews.

Address: 18 New Station Street, Leeds LS1 5DL.

Distance: Four-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scarbrough Hotel

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,682 reviews.

Address: Bishopgate Street, Leeds LS1 5DY.

Distance: Two-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hop

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,402 reviews.

Address: Arches X & Y Granary Wharf Dark, Neville Street, Leeds LS1 4BR.

Distance: Six-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griffin

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,480 reviews.

Address: 31 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5DA.

Distance: Three-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tapped

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,835 reviews.

Address: 51 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5EL.

Distance: Two-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Neill's Leeds

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,392 reviews.

Address: 40 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5DA.

Distance: Two-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Head of Steam Leeds - Mill Hill

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,348 reviews.

Address: 12 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.

Distance: Three-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ship Inn

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,020 reviews.

Address: Queens Arcade, 71 Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LH.

Distance: Eight-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angel Inn

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,087 reviews.

Address: Angel Inn Yard, Leeds LS1 6LN.

Distance: Nine-minute walk from the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Botanist Bar & Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,432 reviews.

Address: 67 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 6HW.