Across 11 months, Yorkshire locals will get to see the Flying Scotsman up close as part of its 100-year history. Families will get to spend the day exploring all the stories from people whose lives were positively impacted by the steam locomotive at the 100 Years, 100 Voices event at the National Railway Museum (NRM) in York.
A virtual reality immersive experience at the York museum will educate you on the locomotive’s journey around the world and its greatest moments throughout its history. There will also be a unique five-mile line railway set in Keighley, running from the industrial landscape of Keighley to the stunning Bronte Country of Oxenhope at Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.
With all of these stunning locations along with excursions that will take you on trips up and down the country, passing through Yorkshire cities such as York and Leeds, you will want to take a break from learning all about its history. Luckily, there are plenty of charming pubs along the way where you can sit, relax and enjoy a pint or have a bite to eat.
Best Yorkshire pubs near Flying Scotsman centenary route
National Railway Museum and York station
There are various events taking place at the NRM and two excursions will also be passing through York station.
So we have selected some of the best rated pubs on Google to visit along the way, which you can walk to from the museum and station.
The Duke of York
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,232 reviews.
Address: 3-4 King's Square, York YO1 8BH.
Distance: Eight-minute walk from NRM.
The Maltings
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,009 reviews.
Address: Tanner's Moat, York YO1 6HU.
Distance: 11-minute walk from NRM.
York Tap
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,296 reviews.
Address: Station Road, York YO24 1AB.
Distance: Eight-minute walk from NRM.
Windmill Inn
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,236 reviews.
Address: 14-16 Blossom Street, York YO24 1AJ.
Distance: 12-minute walk from NRM.
Ye Olde Starre Inne
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,738 reviews.
Address: 40 Stonegate, York YO1 8AS.
Distance: 14-16 minute walk from NRM and York station.
The Punch Bowl - JD Wetherspoon
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 3,694 reviews.
Address: 5-9 Blossom Street, York YO24 1AU.
Distance: Seven-minute walk from York station.
The Priory
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 701 reviews.
Address: 103 Micklegate, York YO1 6LB.
Distance: Nine-minute walk from York station.
BrewDog York
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,053 reviews.
Address: 130-134 Micklegate, York YO1 6JX.
Distance: Eight-minute walk from York station.
Golden Lion
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,387 reviews.
Address: 9 Church Street, York YO1 8BG.
Distance: 16 minute walk from York station.
Tank & Paddle York
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,493 reviews.
Address: 1 Bridge Street, York YO1 6DD.
Distance: 12 minute walk from York station.
The Three Tuns
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,237 reviews.
Address: 12 Coppergate, York YO1 9NR.
Distance: 15 minute walk from York station.
The Old Bank
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,627 reviews.
Address: 6-12 Lendal, York YO1 8AA.
Distance: 11 minute walk from York station.
Danum Gallery, Library and Museum
The Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever illustration exhibition will be taking place at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster. Here are some of the best pubs within walking distance from the venue.
Yates
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 702 reviews.
Address: 58 Hall Gate, Doncaster DN1 3PB.
Distance: Three-minute walk from the museum.
The Gate House - JD Wetherspoon
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,666 reviews.
Address: 6 Priory Walk, High Street, Doncaster DN1 1TS.
Distance: Six-minute walk from the museum.
The Salutation
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,167 reviews.
Address: 14 S Parade, Doncaster DN1 2DR.
Distance: Four-minute walk from the museum.
The Red Lion - JD Wetherspoon
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 2,543 reviews.
Address: Red Lion Hotel, Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1NH.
Distance: Six-minute walk from the museum.
The Black Bull
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 655 reviews.
Address: 12 Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1LQ.
Distance: Eight-minute walk from the museum.
Keighley and Worth Valley Railway
The Fleece Inn
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,502 reviews.
Address: 67 Main Street, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8DA.
Distance: Eight-minute walk from the station.
Haworth Old Hall
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,481 reviews.
Address: Sun Street, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8BP.
Distance: Eight-minute walk from the station.
The Kings Arms
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 550 reviews.
Address: 2 Church Street, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8DR.
Distance: 12 minute walk from the station.
The Waverley and The Hadrian excursions (Leeds station)
The Brewery Tap
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,544 reviews.
Address: 18 New Station Street, Leeds LS1 5DL.
Distance: Four-minute walk from the station.
The Scarbrough Hotel
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,682 reviews.
Address: Bishopgate Street, Leeds LS1 5DY.
Distance: Two-minute walk from the station.
The Hop
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,402 reviews.
Address: Arches X & Y Granary Wharf Dark, Neville Street, Leeds LS1 4BR.
Distance: Six-minute walk from the station.
Griffin
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,480 reviews.
Address: 31 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5DA.
Distance: Three-minute walk from the station.
Tapped
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,835 reviews.
Address: 51 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5EL.
Distance: Two-minute walk from the station.
O'Neill's Leeds
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,392 reviews.
Address: 40 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5DA.
Distance: Two-minute walk from the station.
The Head of Steam Leeds - Mill Hill
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,348 reviews.
Address: 12 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.
Distance: Three-minute walk from the station.
The Ship Inn
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,020 reviews.
Address: Queens Arcade, 71 Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LH.
Distance: Eight-minute walk from the station.
Angel Inn
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,087 reviews.
Address: Angel Inn Yard, Leeds LS1 6LN.
Distance: Nine-minute walk from the station.
The Botanist Bar & Restaurant
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,432 reviews.
Address: 67 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 6HW.
Distance: Five-minute walk from the station.