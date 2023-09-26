If a place had a spectral memory then the ancient city of York would be filled with ghostly figures lost through time.

Now some sense of that hidden history is brought to life with new autumnal sculptures to show what once might have been.

There are Viking warriors, Tudor kings, peacocks and errant highwaymen. All set in the footprint of spaces they would have long ago occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said the trail was a step back through time, taking in the city's incredible story right through to its Roman origins.

Most Popular

Carl Alsop, Operations Manager at York BID near the ghostly figures positioned around Yorks Museum Gardens. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

"York has a really rich history, there's such a lot to dig through," he said. "It's really nice to bring that to life a bit. And we've found some gems that people don't know about."

Ghosts in the Gardens, while initially linked to Hallowe'en, has since grown to encompass the whole autumnal season.

The trail takes in York's city centre gardens, with some 39 sculptures at 14 settings from Museum Gardens to Treasurer's House, The Shambles, St Anthony's Garden and Barley Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then The Artist's Garden, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, Middletons Hotel, Clifford’s Tower, the Judges Lodgings, DIG, the Castle Museum, the Edible Wood and Library Lawn.

Carl Alsop, Operations Manager at York BID near the ghostly figures positioned around Yorks Museum Gardens. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Some are obvious, while others such as a squirrel are more hidden and may be harder to find. Each sculpture is formed from wire mesh by design company Unconventional Design.

There's a turn-of-the-century gardener, an astronomer, Vikings and a monk. A butcher on The Shambles, throwing out the slop, and a ghostly peacock and fox, as well as a goose.

Then one from the time of the infamous conspirator Guy Fawkes and another that may bear a resemblance to the highwayman Dick Turpin, playing havoc in the streets of York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"None of the ghosts are of a specific person," stressed Mr Alsop. "It's the idea that it could be someone who stood there 2,000 years ago.

"They are all just our interpretations from that snapshot in history."

In mesh, the figures appear translucent and ethereal, disappearing almost in the Autumn sunlight.

The award winning activity trail, free and family-friendly, is aimed at encouraging people to explore the city's folklore. It runs until November 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gives people a reason to experience these gardens, in the Autumn, as the light changes and the leaves turn," said Mr Alsop.

And the fascinating thing about York is it was a city of such huge historical importance, and some of that history is still there.

"I don't think we're running out of ghosts anytime soon, there's plenty of characters to keep us going."