Goole Leisure Centre’s £17m revamp into a new hub featuring a bowling alley and tag play has been approved.

East Riding Council’s Western Area Planning Sub-Committee approved plans yesterday (Tuesday, January 16) for services including the town’s library to move to the new Goole Hub.

Goole Leisure Centre has now closed for the works and the new hub is set to open in summer 2025.

Council Leisure Portfolio Holder Cllr Nick Coultish said the lengthy closures would be worth the wait and alternative arrangements were in place for clubs and exercise classes.

An impression showing how the Goole Hub, formerly Goole Leisure Centre, would look.

The works are set to see a health suite added to the site while its sports hall will be retained.

Goole’s library and council Customer Service Centre are also set to relocate to the hub which will feature a cafe and new learner pool.

A six-lane bowling alley, TagActive and Play and a sensory area are also set to be added along with a new atrium.

There is also room for a squash court in the future but it will not be installed during the current works due to a lack of funding.

The centre’s gym and exercise classes are set to move to the former Goole College building and a new group exercise and health programme has also been launched.

The council is also helping the 14 local clubs and groups based at the centre to relocate.

Some school swimming lessons will continue through a condensed programme this year, with any that cannot be accommodated moved to other leisure centres.

Everyone else can swim at the Axholme Leisure Centre and the council has put on a bus service from Goole to get people there.

Cllr Coultish said he was delighted that work was now underway.

The portfolio holder said: “This scheme is very exciting for Goole and will provide a wonderful new facility for the town, and for our East Riding Leisure members.

“We recognise the inconvenience that will be caused by the lengthy closure of East Riding Leisure Goole, but we promise that the wait will be worth it.

“A whole range of alternative arrangements are in place during the closure period, and we continue to work hard to ensure the best possible alternatives are made available.