Following last year’s success involving rookie models stepping out on the GYS catwalk alongside professionals, the competition is now open for those who would like to take part in the 2024 Farm to Fashion themed shows.

For those who want to strut their stuff wearing brilliant clothes from Yorkshire fashion designers, there is no time to lose. Applicants need to be quick off the mark to apply for a place, as entries close at 10am on Friday, April 19. Visit: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/fashion-show/

Tickets for the 165th show, at the Great Yotkshire Showground in Harrogate – from Tuesday, July 9, to Friday, July 12 - are on sale now and are available in advance only as visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day. Two fashion shows a day will take place on the Sheep Shearing Stage at 12noon and 4:30pm, every day apart from Friday, which will be at 12noon and 3pm.

Rookie model Clarke Doughney at the Great Yorkshire Showground. Picture by Kate Mallender.

Endorsing last year’s GYS fashion show success, two of the amateur models, Luke Johnson and Clarke Doughney, are returning to feature on the runway in July.

Luke, an agricultural and forestry contractor, said: “I got in touch because being in the shows last year was brilliant; I absolutely loved it and would encourage anyone to give it a try. Bernadette, the fashion show coordinator, is a great teacher and, along with the professional models, she was so encouraging that it soon became fun.

“When we all first met I was a bit apprehensive, but that soon went and we became a tight group. Yes, we worked hard learning what we needed to do, but we had a laugh too. Then when it came to the show days, the buzz we got from the crowds all clapping and cheering was like nothing else. What I’d say to anyone thinking of entering the competition is, just do it… you’ll enjoy it and who knows where it could lead.I’ve even had some modelling work from it.”

Clarke, who is an apprentice engineer, said: “Looking back a year, I decided to try my luck and enter because it was something completely different and totally out of my comfort zone. I thought, where else would I ever get the opportunity to do this again, and at such a huge prestigious event?

GYS rookie model Luke Johnson at the Great Yorkshire Showground. Picture by Kate Mallender.

“It still surprises me how much I got from the whole experience, including meeting people I’d never have come across as well as working alongside TV stars such as Peter Wright, The Yorkshire Vet, who was great. So I’d say to anyone thinking of entering, have a go, you won’t regret it.”

The shows will feature collections from a wide range of both national and regional designers, including a selection of brand partners from British Wool. This will highlight the important role of UK sheep farmers as the starting point for some of the most stylish and environmentally friendly garments seen on catwalks anywhere.

GYS tickets are: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86, online at greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/