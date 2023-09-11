All Sections
It was animal magic on Savile Park at the weekend as Halifax Agricultural Show returned.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST

The annual event, which took place on Saturday (August 12), saw a whole host of animals take to the showground for a variety of classes.

Visitors had a baa-rilliant time watching events such as the sheep show, terrier racing, birds of prey, the fun dog show and more.

There was also be a craft market as well as donkey rides, face paints, fun fair rides and Punch and Judy.

Organisers of the event have thanked everyone who attended: “We would like to thank ALL the people who helped make yesterday such a wonderful day!

"Thank you to all the traders, attractions and exhibitors, to sponsors, volunteers and helpers, and to the general public for coming to visit us!! We hope you had as much fun as we did!”

Here are a number of pictures from the day – see if you can spot anyone you know.

