It was a shock that upset many people in Yorkshire when it was announced Harewood House would be closed its bird garden.

However, Yorkshire will still get their chance to see the birds in full view, as many of them have now been rehomed at Tropical World in Leeds.

The trust which manages the ancestral home of the Earls of Harewood announced earlier this year that the Bird Garden attraction would shut as it had become outdated and difficult to maintain.

It finally closed its doors on February 19 after more than 50 years of delighting visitors. A woodland walk will be created on the site with the aim of encouraging native wildlife.

Birds from Harewood House Bird garden which have been relocated to Tropical World, Leeds. Pictured A Palawan pheasant. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Announcing the closure, the Harewood House Trust said: “At Harewood’s last zoo inspection, the team were praised for their excellent care and the health of the birds, but sadly they identified many problems with the site’s physical infrastructure that the charity cannot sustain.

“Over the last six months we have been researching options for the charity going forwards, however, with a need for a £4million investment to just the Bird Garden alone, the Trust has had to make the incredibly difficult decision to close this part of the Harewood experience.

“The Trust simply cannot make the Bird Garden the place that we, and you, all want it to be.

Meanwhile, the new birds aren’t the only new attractions at Tropical World.

It welcomed a host of new animals earlier this month, which have taken up residence in its newly-refurbished Rainforest Canopy area.

Among the new species to arrive at the Leeds attraction are three Indian Crested Porcupines, a mother and her two sons, and a male Argentine Black and White Tegu, the largest species of the ‘tegu’ lizards.