Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023: Best photos from the Yorkshire event at The Stray attended by Leeds based chef Bobby Geetha
The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returned to The Stray this weekend and was attended by popular Leeds chef Bobby Geetha - here are some of the highlights from the Yorkshire event.
With a variety of events and aspects of the event including live music, cooking demonstrations, artisan markets, independent bars, food stalls, street food and a fun fair, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival was in full swing on Sunday, June 25.
The festival took place at The Stray and featured a demonstration from Indian chef Bobby Geetha, who is based in Leeds and owns the popular restaurant Fleur. The chef demonstrations are run by Leeds Cookery School.
Here are some of the best photos from the event.
