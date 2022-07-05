Historic Waverley steam train to cross Ribblehead Viaduct in first Settle to Carlisle journey of the summer

The first vintage train to tackle the captivating Settle-Carlisle route will be the 1936 Jubilee Class steam locomotive No. 45690 Leander, which will depart on July 10.

‘The Waverley’, operated by The Railway Touring Company, will depart from York, Leeds, Shipley, Keighley, and Skipton on Sundays, July 10, August 8, 14 and 21, and September 4.

After being diesel-hauled to Hellifield, the vintage coaches will be met by a historic steam locomotive for the Settle to Carlisle stretch and back.

'The Waverley' crossing Ribblehead Viaduct [Image credit: The Railway Touring Company]

The locomotives for the four later dates are to be confirmed, but could include 45690 Leander; 1945-built 35108 British India Line; and 1927-built 46115 Scots Guardsman.

It is estimated that these historic steam locos use around 12,000 gallons of water and around eight tonnes of coal to tackle the route.

The world-famous Settle to Carlisle line is a favourite among rail enthusiasts and day trippers thanks to its breathtaking scenery and steep climbs, which include the 1,169 feet ascent to reach Ais Gill Summit.

