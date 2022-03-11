Vegas, 51, opened his glamping site on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales after two years of work, during which he and his assistant Bev Dixon overcame a series of setbacks.

Channel 4 have commissioned a second series of Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, which will follow Vegas and Dixon as they navigate the challenges of expanding the site and developing the business.

During the first series, viewers saw the difficulties Vegas faced as he attempted to open the campsite, nestled in the Washburn Valley and featuring a collection of vintage vehicles restored for guests to stay in.

Johnny Vegas and Bev Dixon

An old Maltese bus named after Vegas’s late mother Patricia featured heavily during series one. The site was also home to an American bus named Skoolie, a conversion of a 1970 Morris Minor Pick-Up and a 1960 Fisher Holivan Junior caravan dubbed Billy the Snail, a Citroen camper and a Firetruck.

The glamping site opened in 2021 and initially proved successful.

However, due to planning restrictions, expansion of the original site at Breaks Fold Farm was not possible, leaving Vegas and Dixon with the task of hunting for a new home for the eclectic collection of repurposed vehicles.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping series two will follow the pair as they search for a new glamping site, and acquire a number of additional vehicles in need of repurposing – including an old helicopter.

Vegas said: “It blew both Bev and I away how lovingly received Carry on Glamping was – I still think it should’ve been called What Can Go Wrong Will Go Wrong. Still, the success of our wee field and the joy every vehicle brought to so many was heartwarming. Between Patricia and Lol’s Bar it definitely helped keep their memory alive and gave me the bug for rescuing more vehicles in need of a loving home.

“My bank manager, accountant and, of course, Bev are all thrilled that we’re not stopping at just one Maltese bus. We will dearly miss our field and friends in Yorkshire, but the search for a new home to park our dreams upon has indeed begun, as planning meant we couldn’t expand and I’d have nowhere to park my new, well, presently knackered, helicopter (UK bought as Bev has said strictly no more imports or burning ferries!).

“Oh, and preferably nowhere with a barn nearby!”

The new site will amount to more than a campsite, as Vegas plans on hosting events, comedy festivals, music gigs and weddings for vintage-loving couples at the new location.

Vegas also hopes to get ordained online in order to be able to officiate at weddings at the new glamping site.

Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “Following Johnny’s journey to open his glampsite was a rollercoaster of emotions – funny, heartfelt, perilous and poignant.