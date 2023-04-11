The Jurassic Take Over Day at the First Direct Arean in Leeds was due to take place tomorrow (Apr 12) but has been cancelled by its organisers.
The cancellation is sue to leave hundreds if not thousands of families at a loss for something to do at such short notice.
A statement was sent to ticket holders by Ticketmaster, saying it was passing on a message from the organisers.
It said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the Jurassic Takeover Day will not be taking place on Wednesday 12th April 2023.
“A new date will be announced very soon and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event. We apologise for any inconvenience.
“Please understand that given the extraordinary circumstances, our Fan Support teams are incredibly busy at the moment, so we encourage you not to contact us.”
The event was billed as the “UK’s only interactive walkthrough and performance experience”. It was set to feature state-of-the-art animatronic life-like dinosaurs. The event was being held at three times across the day from 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm – but now all three events have been cancelled.