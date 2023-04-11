All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
1 minute ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
24 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
32 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Jurassic Take Over Day at First Direct Arena, Leeds cancelled: Fun family event cancelled at short notice due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

A fun family event set to take place over the Easter holidays has been cancelled with less than one day’s notice.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 11th Apr 2023, 18:46 BST

The Jurassic Take Over Day at the First Direct Arean in Leeds was due to take place tomorrow (Apr 12) but has been cancelled by its organisers.

The cancellation is sue to leave hundreds if not thousands of families at a loss for something to do at such short notice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement was sent to ticket holders by Ticketmaster, saying it was passing on a message from the organisers.

Most Popular
    The event wa due to take place at Leeds' First Direct ArenaThe event wa due to take place at Leeds' First Direct Arena
    The event wa due to take place at Leeds' First Direct Arena

    It said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the Jurassic Takeover Day will not be taking place on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

    “A new date will be announced very soon and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event. We apologise for any inconvenience.

    “Please understand that given the extraordinary circumstances, our Fan Support teams are incredibly busy at the moment, so we encourage you not to contact us.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A statement on the First Direct Arena website said: “A new date will be announced very soon and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

    The event was billed as the “UK’s only interactive walkthrough and performance experience”. It was set to feature state-of-the-art animatronic life-like dinosaurs. The event was being held at three times across the day from 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm – but now all three events have been cancelled.

    Leeds