A fun family event set to take place over the Easter holidays has been cancelled with less than one day’s notice.

The Jurassic Take Over Day at the First Direct Arean in Leeds was due to take place tomorrow (Apr 12) but has been cancelled by its organisers.

The cancellation is sue to leave hundreds if not thousands of families at a loss for something to do at such short notice.

A statement was sent to ticket holders by Ticketmaster, saying it was passing on a message from the organisers.

The event wa due to take place at Leeds' First Direct Arena

It said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the Jurassic Takeover Day will not be taking place on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

“A new date will be announced very soon and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event. We apologise for any inconvenience.

“Please understand that given the extraordinary circumstances, our Fan Support teams are incredibly busy at the moment, so we encourage you not to contact us.”

