Kiplingcotes Derby 2023: All the best photographs from the world's oldest horse race held each year in East Yorkshire
The traditional Kiplingcotes Derby is one of the most unique events in the Yorkshire calendar.
The race has been run since 1519 and is thought to the be the oldest horse race in the world.
In first place this year was Jason Carver on Start Me Up - believed to be the first time he has tackled the gruelling course.
Yorkshire Post photographer, Tony Johnson, went along to Kiplingcotes on Thursday, March 16. Here are the best photographs from this year’s event.
