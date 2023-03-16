News you can trust since 1754
Kiplingcotes Derby 2023: All the best photographs from the world's oldest horse race held each year in East Yorkshire

The traditional Kiplingcotes Derby is one of the most unique events in the Yorkshire calendar.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT

The race has been run since 1519 and is thought to the be the oldest horse race in the world.

In first place this year was Jason Carver on Start Me Up - believed to be the first time he has tackled the gruelling course.

Yorkshire Post photographer, Tony Johnson, went along to Kiplingcotes on Thursday, March 16. Here are the best photographs from this year’s event.

READ: Kiplingcotes Derby: The quirky horse race that has been run in the Yorkshire Wolds for over 500 years

Friends chat before the Kiplingcotes Derby in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

1. Preparing for the race

Friends chat before the Kiplingcotes Derby in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Photo: Tony Johnson

People arrive to take part in the derby.

2. Riders prepare

People arrive to take part in the derby. Photo: Tony Johnson

The runners and riders saddle up.

3. Saddle up

The runners and riders saddle up. Photo: Tony Johnson

Horses arrive for the Kiplingcotes Derby.

4. Horses arrive

Horses arrive for the Kiplingcotes Derby. Photo: Tony Johnson

