Last chance to enter celebrated cat awards

Run by the charity Cats Protection, the annual event celebrates the nation’s most marvellous moggies, with heart-warming tales of devotion, courage and companionship.

Owners have until noon on Tuesday 26 March to nominate their cat in one of four categories. Owners or colleagues can also nominate a veterinary professional who has provided exceptional care for a cat in the Vet of the Year category:

Family cats : For cats who make a family complete - whether it’s being there for companionship, providing comfort and support in tough times, or simply keeping everyone amused.

: For cats who make a family complete - whether it’s being there for companionship, providing comfort and support in tough times, or simply keeping everyone amused. Incredible cats – From heroic cats who save the day to those who have done something truly extraordinary. They might have survived against the odds, returned home after an epic adventure or maybe even saved a life.

– From heroic cats who save the day to those who have done something truly extraordinary. They might have survived against the odds, returned home after an epic adventure or maybe even saved a life. Senior cats : Celebrating cats over the age of 11, who might be thriving in their older years or simply enjoying the quieter side of life.

: Celebrating cats over the age of 11, who might be thriving in their older years or simply enjoying the quieter side of life. Connected cats: Recognising cats that make us smile. From well connected cats with their own social media following to those who pop up in the local community.

Recognising cats that make us smile. From well connected cats with their own social media following to those who pop up in the local community. Vet of the Year 2024: For veterinary professionals who have provided outstanding cat care.

Last year's winner Zebby was honoured for supporting his owner Genevieve Moss

Cats Protection’s Marketing and Income Generation Director Catherine Cottrell said: “From heroic to heart-warming, we love hearing how cats have such a positive impact on people’s lives. With under two weeks left before entries close, we’re looking forward to hearing even more stories that we hope will inspire more people to adopt a rescue cat.”

Winners will be selected in a public vote and by a panel of judges before being announced during a ceremony in London on 18 September.

Author and journalist Dawn O’Porter hosted the event last year and will be returning.

“I’m thrilled to be back to present the Cats Protection National Cat Awards again this year, it’s the ultimate event for cat lovers,” she said. “It’s a chance to recognise the UK’s most extraordinary cats and celebrate the relationship with the cats in our lives, because they really do make life better and I’m definitely up for supporting that.”

The Cat of the Year 2024 will be selected from the four category winners. Last year’s winner was Zebby from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, who won the title National Cat of the Year in recognition of the support he gives to his deaf owner by alerting her to sounds and noises around the home.