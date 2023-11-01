Leeds is hosting a large-scale Christmas Market for the first time ever this year, running from November 24 to December 22, when around 120 Bavarian-style market stalls will set up and trade their festive wares across the city centre.

These will be located at: Lands Lane (outside WH Smith); top of Lands Lane (next to the Core shopping centre); The Headrow (outside TK Maxx); Dortmund Square; Albion Place; New Briggate; Corn Exchange; top of Briggate; bottom of Briggate (opposite Trinity Leeds); Bond Street; City Square.

The new Christmas Market will also feature two Christmas-themed outdoor bar areas with the Windmill bar on Briggate and Apres at Sally’s on Quebec Street (close to market stalls on City Square).

This will be in addition to the city’s long established traditional Christmas event on Millennium Square and Victoria Gardens including the Ice Cube outdoor skating rink, market stalls and other themed attractions. Look out for a special Christmas Markets trail.

The Headrow in Leeds, picture by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.

Leeds Christmas Markets are open as follows: 10am – 7pm Monday to Wednesday; 10am – 9pm Thursday to Saturday; 10am – 6pm Sundays.

Also, Kirkgate Market will host speciality markets as follows:

Saturday 18th November 11am-5pm – A Very Merry Market by Eat Your Greens & Tomorrow Store – Free Entry

Saturday 25th November 10am-4pm – Littles foxes charity Christmas craft fair – Free Entry

Saturday 2nd December 10am-4pm – Advintageous Vintage Christmas Market – Free Entry

Monday 4th – Friday 8th December 10am-2pm – Leeds Compass house Christmas Market

Wednesday 6th December – Leeds Autism Christmas Market

Saturday 9th December – Leeds Christmas Record Fair

Friday 15th December 12-1pm – Rock Choir Market Kitchen

Saturday 16th December 10am-4pm – Nubian Noire Christmas Market – Free Entry

Santa walking about 9th, 16th and 23rd 11-3pm

Gingerbread People Walk about 9th and 16th 11-3pm

Harewood House’s Artisan Winter Market returns on 8th-12th November with more than100 local makers, crafters and producers on Harewood’s North Park Walk curated by Little Bird Markets.

Sunny Bank Mills’ annual Christmas market returns on 24th – 26th November. Three days of festive fun and shopping with stalls from over 50 local makers and artists, selling handcrafted jewellery, ceramics, textiles, prints, homeware, cards and more. There is a children’s sensory play area and drop in art workshops, and visit the Arctic Café for mulled wine and homemade cake.

Leeds Winter Market is at Royal Armouries on December 3, filling New Dock Hall with over 100 independent designer makers from artists, designers and printmakers to florists, beauty, wellbeing, jewellery, fashion and artisan food sellers.

The last Mahogany Market of 2023, supporting local and black owned businesses, is on the

10th December at Northern School of Contemporary Dance. There will also be a Santa Experience at the Leeds Playhouse on the 25th November.