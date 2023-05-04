Live at The Piece Hall – which will bring Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Madness and many more amazing acts to Halifax – has sold more than 100,000 tickets for the first time.

The series – organised by co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor – is promising 21 unforgettable nights of live music at the historic venue throughout June, July and August.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “These sales prove just how big the appetite is for quality live music at The Piece Hall.

The Piece Hall in Halifax

“This is a huge deal for Halifax and Calderdale in terms of the visitor economy, investment into the area and creating a powerful feeling of pride in place.

“I want to say a big thank you to team at Cuffe and Taylor for sharing our vision and thanks to every single person who has bought a ticket so far.”

Many of the shows at the iconic 5,500-capacity outdoor venue have sold out in record time – the latest being George Ezra’s July 6 gig which saw fans snap up all the tickets within minutes of them going on sale last week.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor which is part of Live Nation – the world’s largest live entertainment company, said: “Last year we broke box office records when we sold 60,000 tickets. To now top 100,000 sales – even before our first show with Madness on June 16 – just shows what a truly special venue this is.

Peter Taylor of Cuffe & Taylor. Photo by James Watkins

“The music industry has certainly sat up and took notice and huge stars – from across many diverse genres from pop to rock to legendary dance acts – want to come and play here.

"Together with The Piece Hall Trust, we will continue to strive to bring the biggest names in music to Yorkshire and this incredible venue.”