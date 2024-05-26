It’s never too late to plan a May half term day out if you’re stuck for things to do from outdoor adventures to indoor activities.

There is a range of special events and free activities taking place in your local parks, museums, libraries and city centres.

So,with thunderstorms predicted for today (May 26) and patchy weather on the way on Bank Holiday Monday, we’ve got a round up of activities whatever the weather.

Here are some of the best things to do outdoors:

Family Fun at Eden Camp

Travel back in time to experience World War 2 at Yorkshire modern history museum - Eden Camp which is based at a prisoner of war camp. This half term there’s cooking classes, slime workshops and more.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is a top walk-through attraction where you can see incredible animals and experience the best wildlife while supporting the charity’s endeavours.

If you fancy feeling like a monkey, swing through the trees at Go Ape, Temple Newsam in Leeds or Rother Valley Park has a range of activities for water sport lovers as does the North Yorkshire Water Park.

If you can dare to shop with the kids this school holidays, shoppers at Junction 32 in Castleford will have incredible magical illusions and there’ll be the opportunity to capture photos with the mythical cast.

Set to take place from Wednesday (May 29) until Friday (May 31), the lineup includes fantastical performances from ‘The Wizards’ Apprentice’ and ‘Beastie and Minder’.

Indoor and Outdoor: Things to do

If you like a hybrid of indoor and outdoor adventures, pitch up and play at William’s Den with their Wild Camping experience. They’ve got an indoor and outdoor den plus a wood fired pizza oven and gelateria inside. The huge Den is based in the North Cave near Hull.

Or you could head to Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley for a walk around the farm or play inside their indoor play centre.

You can also step back in time and head t’pit inside the National Coal Mining Museum for England which has an indoor museum and outdoor play areas.

This May half term there’s a brand-new totem tree trail, with beautifully engraved totems and benches, in celebration of the vital role that trees played in the story of coal mining.

Stockeld Park in Wetherby is open with their Spring Adventure with its famous outdoor trail and indoor play areas as well as the PlayHive.

Plus they do a rainy day guarantee so you can visit again for free if you’ve pre booked and it rains for two hours consecutively.

Rainbow Playrooms in Wakefield is a bright Montessori style play centre with a cafe and outdoor terrace. It’s on Navigation Walk next door to Tileyard and The Hepworth Wakefield’s public garden, so there’s plenty of options. Plus The Hepworth Wakefield gallery has its own school holiday activities.

Weston Park Museum in Sheffield is based in the park and free to enter. Abbey House Museum is in Kirkstall, Leeds, with Kirkstall Abbey and a playground nearby.

Indoor activities

If you don’t want to risk the outdoors this half-term there’s plenty of indoor places to go.

The latest indoor adventure to open in Yorkshire is Oxygen York, where families can play, jump, dance and join in with a range of fun activities.

Oxygen is home to interconnected trampolines, a parkour area, an inflatable park, an interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, airbag jump & trapeze, as well as baby and toddler Soft Play.