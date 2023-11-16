McFly: Chart-topping pop band announce second date for Halifax's Piece Hall after massive demand for tickets
Due to phenomenal demand, the band have added a second date and will now play on Sunday, August 18 as well as Saturday, August 10.
McFly have had seven UK number-one singles, seven top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and sold more than 10m records worldwide.
Since hitting the big time as the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one – beating The Beatles’ long-standing record – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have become a hugely popular UK band.
Also announced to play at Live at The Piece Hall 2024 so far are Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Crowded House, Pixies, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo.
Remaining tickets for the Saturday show and tickets for the new Sunday show will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, November 17) at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk