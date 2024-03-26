Players can swap the streets of London for landmarks in the north as the Yorkshire Dales edition of Monopoly has launched.

The board, which was launched on Tuesday (Mar 26), is themed in sets from tourism to heritage, leisure to entertainment, train stations to the great outdoors, and more to reflect the region.

When news of the game was announced last year, the public was invited to send in suggestions for landmarks and organisations to be featured in the game.

Lisa Bowerman aka Cavewomen celebrates with Mr Monopoly after finding out that Stump Cross Caverns is one of the lucky Yorkshire businesses to appear on this special Yorkshire Dales Edition. Picture By James Hardisty.

Landing on ‘Mayfair,’ the game’s top-ranking space, is Bolton Abbey and at the other end of the board, ‘Old Kent Road,’ the game’s most affordable square, is Aysgarth Falls, on account of it being a very high-profile historic landmark.

In between, are the great and good of the Dales including Malham Cove, Fountains Abbey, Masham Market and Settle Railway Station.

In total, there are more than 30 Yorkshire Dales landmarks and organisations that players can claim after they’ve passed ‘GO’.

To celebrate the launch the Monopoly Man was out and about in the Yorkshire Dales at some of the places selected to be on the board.

The new Yorkshire Dales edition of the Monopoly board features over 30 new landmarks.

As Stump Cross Caverns was selected, the owner, Lisa Bowerman aka Cavewomen, even celebrated with Mr Monopoly.

In addition to the changes in properties, all the tokens have been customised to replace the traditional Monopoly counters with a Craven Ram, a miniature of a dry stone wall, a slab of Wensleydale cheese, a pair of walking boots, a cricket bat, and a bicycle.

John Keen-Tomlinson, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK said: “The slab of Wensleydale and miniature dry stone wall were almost unanimous choices when we had a public consultation period earlier this year. Both are unique to the Dales, as is the Craven Ram.

“We threw in the cricket bat because as we toured the Dales we noticed just about every village, however small, seemed to have a cricket pitch.”

One person who was particularly excited to get their hands on the new board was Jason Bunn.

Not only is Jason a proud Yorkshire resident but is also Britain’s only Monopoly world champion.