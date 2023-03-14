You can treat your mum to a delicious afternoon tea at one of these highly rated cafes and restaurants in Yorkshire.

Mother’s Day falls on a Sunday every year and is tied in with the festival of Lent; the fourth Sunday in Lent and three weeks before Easter Sunday. Since the date depends on Lent, it changes every year, but it always lands on a Sunday.

This year, Mother’s Day is on March 19, 2023 in the UK and is commonly called Mothering Sunday. The holiday is rooted in the religious celebration and was originally unrelated to the international Mother’s Day; many historians believe that Mothering Sunday derived from a mediaeval practice of visiting one’s mother church every year on Laetare Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over time it became a celebration honouring mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and how mothers have impacted society. We have listed the best cafes and restaurants in Yorkshire hosting Mother’s Day afternoon tea events according to Google.

Most Popular

Bettys in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Best cafes and restaurants in Yorkshire hosting Mother’s Day afternoon tea

Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 5,259 reviews.

Address: 1 Parliament St, Harrogate HG1 2QU.

You can either book a traditional afternoon tea at Betty’s or pick a selection of treats from the shop.

Mama Doreens, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 305 reviews.

Address: 9-11 Station Sq, Harrogate HG1 1TB.

Between the dates Saturday, March 18 and Monday, March 20 you can treat your mum to a Deluxe Afternoon Tea at Mama Doreens.

Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,259 reviews.

Address: Wentworth, Rotherham S62 7TQ.

From Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19 (12pm to 3pm each day) the restaurant will be treating all mothers to an afternoon tea.

Hazlewood Castle, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,015 reviews.

Address: Paradise Ln, Leeds, Tadcaster LS24 9NJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Hazlewood Castle you can treat your mum to a delicious afternoon tea in the Clear Garden Marquee or to a three-course lunch in the Vavasour Restaurant on Sunday, March 19.

Fairhursts At Berry’s Cafe And Farm Shop, Leyburn

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 456 reviews.