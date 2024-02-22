Whether you want to visit a cafe for afternoon tea or get one delivered to your door - there are plenty of options to choose from.

From the obvious famous tea rooms such as Bettys or lesser known independent cafes - Yorkshire offers a wide variety of establishments that serve some of the best afternoon teas in the region.

There’s no better way to show your gratitude than to book an afternoon tea and some quality time with your mum.

Bettys Harrogate. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best cafes in Yorkshire serve afternoon tea this Mother’s Day

The Old School Tea Room

This cafe has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 942 reviews.

Location: Main Street, Grassington, Hebden, Skipton, BD23 5DX.

Marmalade on the Square

This cafe has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 317 reviews.

Location: 21 Bull Ring, Wakefield, WF1 1HB.

Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 188 reviews.

Location: 8-9, Grand Arcade, New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6PG.

Afternoon Tea at The Grand

This tea room has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 76 reviews.

Location: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.

The Little Teahouse

The tea room has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 202 reviews.

Location: 27 The Grove Promenade, Ilkley, LS29 8AF.

Seed Room

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 417 reviews.

Location: New Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RG.

My Cup Of Tea

This cafe has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 40 reviews.

Location: 1 St Mary's Road, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2JH.

Birkin Fisheries Tea Room

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 414 reviews.

Location: Haddlesey Road, Birkin, Knottingley, WF11 9LT.

The Tea Barn - Whitley

This tea room has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 136 reviews.

Location: Fulham Lane, Goole, DN14 0JL.

Lightcliffe Tea Rooms

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 251 reviews.

Location: 101 Wakefield Road, Hipperholme, Halifax, HX3 8SH.

Castle Tea Rooms

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 397 reviews.

Location: 11A Castlegate, York YO1 9RN.

Jenny's Tea Shop

This tea room has a rating of 4.6 stars with 222 reviews.

Location: 7 Montpellier St, Harrogate, HG1 2TQ.

The Ugly Duckling Tearoom

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 307 reviews.

Location: 52 Bond End, Knaresborough, HG5 9AX.

Betty's Café Tea Rooms

The York branch has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 7,473 reviews and the Harrogate branch has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 5,867 reviews.

York location: 6-8 St. Helen’s Square, York, YO1 8QP.

Harrogate location: 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU.

Mama Doreen's Emporium

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 360 reviews.