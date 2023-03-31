Whether you feel like exploring the great outdoors and keeping active or experiencing the beauty of nature in spring at these National Trust venues, there are more than 190 Easter trails to choose from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and nine of them are based in Yorkshire. Every trail is unique and celebrates all things nature and history with 10 points along the way.
You can follow winding garden paths, crash along the muddy woodland trails or time travel with adventures to castles, towers and mansions. Each National Trust Easter trail ends with a chocolate egg, or vegan and free from egg, made in the UK using cocoa that is responsibly sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.
National Trust Easter egg trails cost £3 per child, unless otherwise stated, as well as normal National Trust admission/free entry for National Trust members and under-fives. You can discover your nearest National Trust Easter trail by visiting the National Trust website.
National Trust Easter egg trails in Yorkshire this spring
Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023
Address: York, YO30 1DD.
Wander along the winding path and children can enjoy hopscotch and try skipping around the stakes to name just a few of the activities available at this venue.
Wentworth Castle Gardens
Date: From Thursday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Address: Park Drive, Barnsley, S75 3EN.
Discover the wingspan of different birds who live on the estate and look out for the giant’s bird’s nest.
Nostell
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023
Address: Doncaster Road, Nostell, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF4 1QE.
You can attempt to forecast the weather at the weather station or have a go at guessing the animal footprints.
Ormesby Hall
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023
Address: Church Lane, Ormesby, Middlesbrough, TS3 0SR.
From wheelbarrow racing, taking nature rubbings and exploring your creative side in the artist space. Trails cost £2 per participant at this venue.
East Riddlesden Hall
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023
Address: Bradford Road, Riddlesden, Keighley, BD20 5EL.
You can build a giant nest or try your hand at wheelbarrow racing at East Riddlesden Hall.
Nunnington Hall
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023
Address: Nunnington, York, YO62 5UY.
Launch eggs down an egg ramp, compare your hand to an animal footprint and practise your aim with a very hungry otter.
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023
Address: Fountains, Ripon, HG4 3DY.
You can gather the materials to build your own den and have a go at making your own egg decoration. Bounce your way along the rabbit racetrack.