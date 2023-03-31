Your whole family can get together this Easter and treat yourselves to some fun activities and trails organised by the National Trust.

Whether you feel like exploring the great outdoors and keeping active or experiencing the beauty of nature in spring at these National Trust venues, there are more than 190 Easter trails to choose from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and nine of them are based in Yorkshire. Every trail is unique and celebrates all things nature and history with 10 points along the way.

You can follow winding garden paths, crash along the muddy woodland trails or time travel with adventures to castles, towers and mansions. Each National Trust Easter trail ends with a chocolate egg, or vegan and free from egg, made in the UK using cocoa that is responsibly sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Trust Easter egg trails cost £3 per child, unless otherwise stated, as well as normal National Trust admission/free entry for National Trust members and under-fives. You can discover your nearest National Trust Easter trail by visiting the National Trust website.

Most Popular

Beningbrough Hall. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

National Trust Easter egg trails in Yorkshire this spring

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

Address: York, YO30 1DD.

Nostell Priory near Wakefield. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Wander along the winding path and children can enjoy hopscotch and try skipping around the stakes to name just a few of the activities available at this venue.

Wentworth Castle Gardens

Date: From Thursday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Address: Park Drive, Barnsley, S75 3EN.

Discover the wingspan of different birds who live on the estate and look out for the giant’s bird’s nest.

Nostell

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

Address: Doncaster Road, Nostell, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF4 1QE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can attempt to forecast the weather at the weather station or have a go at guessing the animal footprints.

Ormesby Hall

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

Address: Church Lane, Ormesby, Middlesbrough, TS3 0SR.

From wheelbarrow racing, taking nature rubbings and exploring your creative side in the artist space. Trails cost £2 per participant at this venue.

East Riddlesden Hall

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

Address: Bradford Road, Riddlesden, Keighley, BD20 5EL.

You can build a giant nest or try your hand at wheelbarrow racing at East Riddlesden Hall.

Nunnington Hall

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

Address: Nunnington, York, YO62 5UY.

Launch eggs down an egg ramp, compare your hand to an animal footprint and practise your aim with a very hungry otter.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

Address: Fountains, Ripon, HG4 3DY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad