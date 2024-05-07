Non-stop family entertainment and events at Gravity MAX in Castleford this May Half Term
This May half term, families are in for an electrifying treat at Gravity MAX with a whole host of adrenaline-pumping activities all conveniently located under one roof. From high-speed electric E-Karting to immersive augmented reality (AR) bowling and darts, along with a challenging 18-hole Urban Street Golf course, there's something for everyone at Gravity MAX. Activities vary per site, please visit Gravity MAX website for details: gravity-global.com/max
Visitors can look forward to different family-friendly events across the Gravity MAX sites, along with face painting sessions across selected MAX sites. The perfect recipe for family fun.
To keep energy levels up, Gravity MAX offers a diverse range of fantastic food options, including NYC-inspired burgers from Dirty Bones and classic Italian pasta dishes from Coco di Mama with several special F&B packages designed to complement the entertainment experience. To complement all the delicious food offerings, Gravity MAX provides a Coca-Cola Freestyle and Frozen Fanta wall, allowing you to enjoy unlimited same-day refills of your preferred flavours!
Families can choose from four convenient locations - Wandsworth, Liverpool, Castleford, or the brand-new site at Westfield Stratford - for a full day of entertainment. With free entry, guests only pay for the activities they choose to participate in, with prices starting from just £5 per person.
