There are many scenic stops along the TransPennine Trail from Selby to York where you can appreciate many of North Yorkshire’s stunning and popular landmarks.

The TransPennine Trail is a long-distance route coast-to-coast across Northern England completely on surfaced paths and using only gentle gradients mainly along disused railway lines and canal towpaths. Most of the routes are relatively easy to follow, perfect for cyclists, hikers, pushchairs and wheelchair users.

The conception of the trail originated from Barnsley, where the head office is currently based and work on the trail began in 1999. Early development was funded by a £5 million investment provided by the Millennium Commission and it was officially opened in September 2001, but the route was not fully completed until late 2004.

The trail cost £60 million to build and the Selby to York path is 15 miles long. With Selby’s monasteries that have stood the test of time spanning thousands of years and York’s famous landmarks and attractions, this trail is very popular with people who enjoy scenic walks and cyclists.

The York Dungeon. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Stops along the North Yorkshire TransPennine Trail from Selby to York

Selby

- Selby Abbey - The beautiful Norman Abbey’s founding charter in the North East of England was permitted by William the Conqueror and reported to be the birthplace of King Henry I.

- Selby Arts Centre - This is a desired building which is catered to a wide variety of audiences. It’s run by Selby Town Council and hosts a wide range of performances from national to international touring acts from various backgrounds including music, comedy and theatre.

- Yorkshire Paintball Centre - This is the North of England’s biggest centre for paintball and has a wide range of different game zones and terrains and is a great venue for parties, days out and team building exercises.

- You can then visit the Selby Tourist Information centre where they can assist you with anything you need to know about the town.

York

- York Minster - This is the largest gothic cathedral in northern Europe. From Roman times to now, York Minster has been at the centre of England’s religious and political life.

- National Railway Museum - The largest railway museum in the world is responsible for the conservation and interpretation of the British national collection of historically significant railway vehicles and other artefacts.

- Cycle the Solar System - You can take the York-Selby cycle track along this route and cycle at 10 times the speed of light.

- The York Dungeon - The humorous horror-themed attraction which tells the gory stories of the city through a combination of live actors, rides and special effects.