North Yorkshire Water Park: European Axe Throwing Champion Carl Howe opens new Adventure Wood

Over 100 people turned out to see European Axe Throwing Champion Carl Howe open the new Adventure Wood at North Yorkshire Water Park, on Wednesday (Mar 20).

Located near Scarborough, the new attraction offers activities including axe throwing, archery, a low ropes obstacle course and bushcraft workshops.

North Yorkshire Water Park has expanded on current offerings of kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem kayaking to include more on-land activities.

Scarborough College students taking part in the new Adventure Wood activities.

They are to go alongside their current zipline, puzzle rooms and escape room.

Carl Howe, the European Axe Throwing Champion, officially opened the new activity area by throwing an axe to cut the opening ribbon.

Following this students from Scarborough College were invited to try out the new activities.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, commented “It was brilliant to see so many people here for the opening of Adventure Wood. We were overwhelmed with the support and positive feedback of everyone trying out the activities.

Carl Howe, European Axe Throwing Champion with the North Yorkshire Water Park director.

"It’s been a pivotal plan of ours as we strive to become a Centre of Excellence and an adventure hub for families, friends, and large groups to enjoy.

“There is such a wide range of new activities on offer, with even more still to come, as we plan to add Laser Tag in the near future. A lot of investment and effort has been going into creating something we are very proud of and we can’t wait to welcome the public now it has officially opened.”