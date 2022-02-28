Play review by Julia Pattison: Woman In Mind at The Studio, York Theatre Royal

It was heartbreaking as reality revealed itself in a most powerful finale; there was no reassurance of a happy ending, but plenty to think about after the cast had taken their bows. Photo courtesy of John Saunders.

Venue: The Studio, York Theatre Royal

Review by: Julia Pattison

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the success of The Seagull in 2020, York Settlement Community Players made a welcome return to York Theatre Royal’s Studio with one of Alan Ayckbourn’s most moving and funny plays.

Blending humour and pathos, Woman In Mind, written in 1985, paints a devastating portrait of a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

Having watched Settlement’s professional, and Scarborough-style production on Press Night directed by Angie Millard, I can quite see how this play has struck chords with audiences worldwide, and enhanced Alan’s reputation as a writer of remarkable roles for women.

It was so good to be back in The Studio again, after almost two years due to it being closed because of the Covid Lockdowns.

I liked the use of the space, with the audience in tiered seating at one side of The Studio with the performance opposite; complemented by an inviting set, and sound and lighting design it worked really well.

Victoria Delaney gave a most sensitive portrayal of protagonist Susan, (unfulfilled and neglected in her humdrum marriage) who at first found comfort in being surrounded by a fantasy family after suffering minor concussion from a gardening accident.

Slowly but surely though, her real and imaginary worlds collided, and her fantasies took on a nightmarish life of their own.

Chris Pomfrett was a delight as Susan’s concerned doctor, Bill. Oh for the days when you could get a home visit… There were some wonderful moments of comedy throughout the play, despite the poignancy of Susan’s fragile mental state.

Some spiffing scenes with the fantasy family, handsomely dressed in tennis whites and sipping champagne, along with laugh out loud episodes involving Susan’s pompous husband Gerald (wonderfully portrayed by Paul Toy) and her sister-in-law Muriel (all credit to Helen Wilson for making Muriel so utterly believable and irritating).

You really wanted there to be a happy ending for Susan; there were wonderfully tender moments with her fantasy husband Andy (played with great flair by Paul French), and Lucy,the daughter she’d always longed for (played with conviction by Amy Hall).