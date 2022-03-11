Pocklington Arts Centre launches art competition to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with selected images featuring in an outdoor exhibition

Pocklington Arts Centre is running the competition in association with Pocklington’s All Saints Church.

Children and young people aged 5-18 years of age are invited to create a piece of artwork inspired by the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The competition is being run in association with All Saints Church in Pocklington, where selected images from the competition will be displayed as an outdoor exhibition along the railings from Monday, May 23 to Saturday, June 18.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “This is a special moment in our history, so we wanted to present an exhibition that reflects this.

“After we previously held two hugely successful outdoor exhibitions at All Saint’s Church during lockdown we can’t wait to see these new art works marking such a momentous occasion and created by young local talent on display.”

Entrants could win £200 for their school or organisation, plus prizes of £50, £25, and £10 are up for grabs for the three pupils whose art works are judged to be in the top three.

The prize money has been made possible thanks to The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre.

Chair of the Friends of PAC, Janet Brader, said: “We love being able to encourage children and young people to engage in the arts, something which we do through subsidising the venue’s family theatre programme, so we are delighted to be able to support this wonderful competition.”

Young artists should submit their 2D art as an A4 or A3 image or a Jpeg (excludes photography) to Pocklington Arts Centre or by emailing [email protected] by Tuesday, April 26.