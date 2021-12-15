Pocklington Arts Centre starts New Year programme with live show from Springsteen tribute act

Bootleg Boss will kick start the New Year at PAC with their live show on Friday, January 14. Photo courtesy of Trevor Cotterell

Bootleg Boss, a UK based seven-piece band that perform the classic songs of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, will perform live at PAC on Friday, January 14.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “What better way to kick start the new year than with a celebration of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. And what a perfect gift this Christmas for the Springsteen fan in your life.

“We’ve got so many fantastic live events planned for our audiences next year, Bootleg Boss really are the perfect way to beat the January blues, starting as we mean to go on!”

Formed in 2012 this accomplished and exciting live band features Kev Jamieson as the vocal-singing, guitar-playing, harmonica-blowing, band-leading, audience-engaging, dance-inducing, singalong-inspiring Boss.

A spokesman said: “If you were born to run down backstreets, across badlands and to go dancing in the dark in a brilliant disguise, Bootleg Boss is the band you need to see.”

The arts centre has a raft of measures in place to keep people safe, including protective screens on the box office and bar, hand sanitising stations throughout the building, covid safety signage, one-way system at the box office, contactless payments at the bar and box office, and medical grade air purifiers within the auditorium.