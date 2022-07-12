Pocklington residents in for a treat with the return of PockDown family fun day

Ruth Hodgson (Pocklington Town Council), Chris French and Andy Bowden (PRITC) , Nick Middleton (HEY Smile), Louise Partridge (PRITC) and Bernie Clarke (East Riding of Yorkshire Council) take a break from planning PockDown 2022.

Last July saw a highly popular ‘End of PockDown’ when 2,500 people marked the finish of a year of lockdown.

The same organising team is repeating its successful formula to stage ‘PockDown 2022’.

There will be local craft and product stalls, live music, food, bars and fun activities for all the family – including bouncy castles, children’s rides, ball pools, Sumo Suits, Knock Your Block Off, The Reptile Roadshow, Helens Art Zone, face painting and much, much more.

The rugby club gates on Burnby Lane will open at 1pm and the fun and games plus music will continue until 8pm in the evening. Admission is free, as is most of the entertainment and activities.

People attending can bring their own chairs and picnics, but own alcohol is not permitted and dogs are not allowed on site.

Parking is very limited.

The partnership of Pocklington Rugby In The Community (PRITC), Pocklington Town Council, Pocklington Community Volunteers, HEY Smile Foundation and East Riding Council’s Active Towns team has come together again to plan the 2022 programme and is hoping for full backing from the local community and businesses.

Pocklington Rugby In The Community chairman, Andy Bowden said: “It’s great being part of a group that’s so committed to working for the community. In these continuing difficult times we’re delighted to be able to provide another free event, and hope everyone once again joins in and enjoys themselves.

“Finally, a big thank you to East Riding Council’s HAF team for their support.”