Royal Scot Yorkshire: The best pictures as the famous train journeys between Pickering and Grosmont

The famous train is making a daily 36-mile journey between Pickering and Grosmont from February 10 to 18.

Pictures show how dozens gathered along the platform to watch the Royal Scot as it arrived in Pickering on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Although a damp day in Yorkshire, many came out to see the train and take photos – people even lined the footbridge over the train line.

The train is named after the Royal Scots regiment and the original 6100 was the first of its class, built in 1927 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow.

The train has two services – one which departs from Pickering at 11am and arrives at Grosmont at 12.10 pm with a return from Grosmont at 12.30 pm and arrives in Pickering at 1.40 pm.

The second service departs from Pickering at 2 pm and arrives at Grosmont at 3.10 pm with a return from Grosmont at 3.30 pm and arrives at Pickering at 4.40 pm.

