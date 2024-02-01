Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough, is busy preparing to open its grounds to visitors for a series of Snowdrop Days this month.

On selected days throughout the month, plus two Sundays (Feb 4 and 18), visitors will be able to access the grounds of the private former Royal

residence, to see the carpets of snowdrops, delicate hellebores and winter aconites.

Mark Waller, I'm the head gardener at Goldsborough Hall, told The Yorkshire Post there are over 140 different types of snowdrops to view.

"Every aspect of the snowdrop structure, you can find variations within it. Either it be the flower itself, the strapping leaves, the different markings on the petals,” he said.

He went on to say the number of different snowdrops can come in different sizes and shapes, and some even bloom in Autumn.

Mr Waller said the ones at Goldsborough Hall are “robust little things and so they've been handling the winds and the rain quite well”.

