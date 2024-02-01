All Sections
Spring has come early as Goldsborough Hall prepared to open its grounds for visitors to view over 140 different types of snowdrops.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:07 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:52 GMT

Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough, is busy preparing to open its grounds to visitors for a series of Snowdrop Days this month.

On selected days throughout the month, plus two Sundays (Feb 4 and 18), visitors will be able to access the grounds of the private former Royal

residence, to see the carpets of snowdrops, delicate hellebores and winter aconites.

Mark Waller, I'm the head gardener at Goldsborough Hall, told The Yorkshire Post there are over 140 different types of snowdrops to view.

"Every aspect of the snowdrop structure, you can find variations within it. Either it be the flower itself, the strapping leaves, the different markings on the petals,” he said.

He went on to say the number of different snowdrops can come in different sizes and shapes, and some even bloom in Autumn.

Mr Waller said the ones at Goldsborough Hall are “robust little things and so they've been handling the winds and the rain quite well”.

1. Snowdrops at Goldsborough Hall

Visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of this private former Royal residence, taking in carpets of snowdrops, delicate hellebores and winter aconites. Photo: Goldsborough Hall

The snowdrops are ready for visitors at Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough.

2. Goldsborough Hall

The snowdrops are ready for visitors at Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough. Photo: Tony Johnson

Spring is coming to Goldsborough Hall as the snowdrops are ready for visitors.

3. Spring is coming

Spring is coming to Goldsborough Hall as the snowdrops are ready for visitors. Photo: Tony Johnson

Head gardener Mark Waller at Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough is helping get things ready for the Spring season.

4. Preparing for Spring

Head gardener Mark Waller at Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough is helping get things ready for the Spring season. Photo: Tony Johnson

