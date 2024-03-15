St Patrick’s Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a religious and cultural day to commemorate the life and death date of Saint Patrick.

St Patrick’s Day was introduced as an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is traditionally observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Lutheran Church.

Modern celebrations usually include public parades and festivals, ceilithe and wearing green clothes or shamrocks.

People bearing the colors of Ireland and smile during the St Patrick's Day parade. (Pic credit: Carl Court / AFP via Getty Images)

When is St Patrick’s Day 2024?

Every year, it is celebrated on March 17.

This year, it is a Sunday.

Why do we celebrate St Patrick’s Day and who is Saint Patrick?

Saint Patrick was the patron saint of Ireland and is considered Christianity’s most famous and important figures.

He was a 5th century Romano-British Christian missionary and Bishop in Ireland and is thought to be born in Roman Britain during the 4th century.

His father was a deacon and grandfather was a priest.

According to the Confessio, which was allegedly written by Saint Patrick himself, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Gaelic Ireland when he was 16 years old. He fled to the coast where he got on a ship back home.

His trauma supposedly led him to become a priest and according to tradition, Patrick returned to Ireland to convert the pagan Irish to Christianity. It is noted in the Confessio that he spent years converting thousands in the northern half of Ireland.

The circumstances around his death are unknown, he died at Saul, Downpatrick, County Down, Ireland on March 17, 467AD.

We celebrate St Patrick’s Day to honour his life and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland.

St Patrick Day 2024 events in Yorkshire

St Paddy's Day Live in Leeds

Date: March 17 from 5pm to 11pm

Location: The Leeds Irish Centre, York Road, Leeds, LS9 9NT.

What’s on: An evening of live music with Irish folk including band CEOL.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Date: March 17 from 7pm to 9pm

Location: Carlton Hill Residence, Leeds, LS7 1JD.

What’s on: A festive celebration with Irish drinks, snacks, music and plenty more.

St Patricks Night

Date: March 15 at 5pm to March 17 until 12am

Location: Healds Hall, Leeds Road, Liversedge, WF15 6JA.

What’s on: A four-course meal, Irish style live performances and music until late.

St. Patrick's Day Iris h Quiz

Date: March 17 from 3pm to 7pm

Location: Springwell Works, Buslingthorpe Lane, Leeds, LS7 2DF.

What’s on: A quiz to test your knowledge of all things Irish.

St Paddy's Day Brunch

Date: March 16 at 12pm to March 17 until 6pm

Location: Revolution, Coney Street, York, YO1 9NA.

What’s on: Visitors can indulge in a festive Bottomless Brunch.

St Patrick’s Day – Sunday 17th March 2024

Date: March 17 from 12pm to 6.30pm

Location: The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub, York Road, Selby, YO8 5SF

What’s on: A Sunday Lunch with a number of meals that honour St Patrick’s Day as well as plenty of drinks to choose from.

Lazy Sunday St Patrick's Day Celebration!

Date: March 17 from 3pm to 6pm

Location: 2-4 Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LX.

What’s on: St Patrick’s Day with music from Patrick Robinson (The Plastic Paddy’s) with Nick Thompson and friends.

St Patrick’s Day – Live Music

Date: March 17 from 3pm to 12am

Location: 64-70 Newland Avenue, Hull, HU5 3AB.

What’s on: There will be a party with live music featuring Tony Beacock, Hillbilly Troupe and Ramble Gamble. There will also be food served.

Saint Patrick’s Celebration

Date: March 16 from 8pm till late

Location: The Swan, 106 Main Street, Ilkley, LS29 0NS.