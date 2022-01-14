Take a look at eye-catching exhibition hosted by Pocklington Arts Centre

Pocklington artist Peter Schoenecker and his wife Janet at the opening of his PAC exhibition.

‘A New Way of Looking’, featuring a range of works including watercolours, acrylics, and lino prints by Pocklington artist Peter Schoenecker has opened in PAC’s studio and runs until Saturday, February 19.

Former graphic designer Peter is inspired by the textures and lighting on the landscapes and seascapes in and around his Yorkshire home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has painted since he was a child and after mainly working in print and graphics during his professional career, retirement has allowed him to pursue more of an interest in fine art whilst also offering a chance to experiment with a variety of techniques.

The exhibition by Peter Schoenecker, entitled ‘A New Way of Looking’, runs until Saturday, February 19 at Pocklington Arts Centre.

Peter said: “My aim is usually to create a mood or atmosphere using colour or black and white. All the mediums are enjoyable to work in and switching between them keeps me interested and innovative, hopefully bringing a freshness to the work.”

He often combines more than one medium in one piece, with for example a set of acrylic paintings on perspex being amongst his favourite in the exhibition.

He said: “I really enjoyed creating the three acrylics on Perspex works as this was a new technique for me and one that I feel has many possibilities.

“By using multilayers, new landscapes reveal themselves with the same mood as the original, but more abstract and with a life of their own.”