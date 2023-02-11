The best photographs from the Jorvik Viking Festival 2023 in York
The Jorvik Viking Festival has returned.
Located in the historic York, the nine-day festival kicked off on Saturday, February 11.
The streets were once again filled with warriors and weavers alike. Activities include the now traditional procession of Viking re-enactors through the city centre, followed by an evening show, Battle Spectacular in the Land of Darkness.
Organiser Gareth Henry explained: “York has always been known as a Roman city – until the dig at Coppergate in the 1980s which allowed us to rediscover the importance of the Vikings. We have some of the best remains in the world due to the soil conditions.
"It’s cliche to say but: it’s our past. The street names in York, Gillygate, Jubbergate, Coppergate – gate [historically pronounced garter] is a Viking word for street. King’s Square was supposedly where the Viking King had his log house. Every where you turn there’s Viking history and influence on our lives.”
The Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty, headed to the festival.