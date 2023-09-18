The Grassington 1940s weekend: Best pictures as Yorkshire Dales village hosts celebration of bygone era

With a backdrop that will have changed outwardly very little since the time of Blitz spirit, a traditional Yorkshire Dales village hosted a celebration of a nostalgic and bygone era this weekend.
There were sights, sounds and scenes of the 1940s amongst the cobbled streets, cosy cottages and traditional businesses of Grassington.The Grassington 1940s weekend has become a key event in the town’s calendar and is a free and not-for-profit event, hosted by the Grassington Chamber of Trade.
Here are some of the best pictures from The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe:
Grassington 1940's weekend. Pictured Phil and Joy Newbold. Photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Jonathan Gawthorpe. 17th September 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Grassington 1940's weekend. Pictured Wendy Bryant and Mark Broadhead. Photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Jonathan Gawthorpe. 17th September 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Grassington 1940's weekend. Pictured Tina Outram with her parrots. Photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Jonathan Gawthorpe. 17th September 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Grassington 1940's weekend. Pictured seven-year-old Flynn Payne and his dog Bruce. Photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Jonathan Gawthorpe. 17th September 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe