A new exhibition has opened in Yorkshire which has been inspired by the works of J.R.R Tolkein.

Visitors to the The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition, which is being held at Barnsley Town Hall, is a must-see for fans of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. It will allow those in attendance to discover the artistic legacy of Tolkien’s incredible fantasy world.

Among the 200 items on display is a rare first edition copy of ‘The Hobbit’ from 1937, dramatic models and dioramas including The Battle of Helms Deep, concept artwork, as well as theatre, music and movie-inspired memorabilia and prop replicas.

Entry is free and the exhibition runs until April 6, 2024.

Matt Fox, Curator of The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition, said: “As a collector of rare objects and curious finds, I often have quite a solitary role. While I love what I do, being able to share my collections with likeminded individuals makes it all worth it.

“Bringing these specific pieces to Experience Barnsley Museum, to share with fans of ‘The Lord of The Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ of all ages, is something that means a lot to me. Being able to see the exhibition brought together with a number of family-friendly, fun activities over the next few months is going to be incredible.”

All pictures were taken by The Yorkshire Post’s Tony Johnson.

1 . The Magic of Middle-Earth Curator Matt Fox with The One Ring at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . The Magic of Middle-Earth Curator Matt Fox with the first edition of The Hobbit on show at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . The Magic of Middle-Earth The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . The Magic of Middle-Earth Artifacts on show at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales