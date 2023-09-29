All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

The Magic of Middle-Earth: J.R.R Tolkein-inspired exhibition allows visitors to look beyond Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit

A new exhibition has opened in Yorkshire which has been inspired by the works of J.R.R Tolkein.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 30th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

Visitors to the The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition, which is being held at Barnsley Town Hall, is a must-see for fans of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. It will allow those in attendance to discover the artistic legacy of Tolkien’s incredible fantasy world.

Among the 200 items on display is a rare first edition copy of ‘The Hobbit’ from 1937, dramatic models and dioramas including The Battle of Helms Deep, concept artwork, as well as theatre, music and movie-inspired memorabilia and prop replicas.

Entry is free and the exhibition runs until April 6, 2024.

Matt Fox, Curator of The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition, said: “As a collector of rare objects and curious finds, I often have quite a solitary role. While I love what I do, being able to share my collections with likeminded individuals makes it all worth it.

“Bringing these specific pieces to Experience Barnsley Museum, to share with fans of ‘The Lord of The Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ of all ages, is something that means a lot to me. Being able to see the exhibition brought together with a number of family-friendly, fun activities over the next few months is going to be incredible.”

All pictures were taken by The Yorkshire Post’s Tony Johnson.

Curator Matt Fox with The One Ring at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

1. The Magic of Middle-Earth

Curator Matt Fox with The One Ring at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Curator Matt Fox with the first edition of The Hobbit on show at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

2. The Magic of Middle-Earth

Curator Matt Fox with the first edition of The Hobbit on show at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

3. The Magic of Middle-Earth

The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Artifacts on show at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

4. The Magic of Middle-Earth

Artifacts on show at The Magic of Middle-Earth exhibition at Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall in Barnsley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireTolkien