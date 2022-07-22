The Piece Hall announces packed summer line-up, including beach, roller disco and Mela festival

The Piece Hall is putting on a wide range of events this summer, including a roller disco and a Mela festival, which are brand new to the venue.

A roller rink will be installed in the courtyard between August 9-16, complete with professional skaters to help out. It will be open throughout the day, before turning into a roller disco on Friday and Saturday night.

The Piece Hall Mela will take place on Saturday August 27, when the sights and sounds of South Asia will come to Halifax, including music, dance, arts and crafts and family fun. The Mela will be free to enter.

The popular beach will be making a return

Plenty of old favourites will be back too.

The popular beach is set to return from July 23-August 1. The giant courtyard will be transformed into a sandy beachfront complete with deckchairs, buckets and spaces, games, carousel rises, and a giant deckchair.

Other activities include family fun days, fairground rides, and free art workshops - as well as the Summer Makers’ Market and The Piece Hall Game Show.

The Piece Hall will host its first Mela

A dance music weekender and Pride celebrations are also on the schedule.

To celebrate Yorkshire Day, local talent will be performing live music in the courtyard on Sunday July 31 and August 1.

CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, said: “The range of events we’re hosting is just brilliant and so many of them are free to enter.

“This is really important to us as we appreciate the cost of living is a huge challenge to many families right now.

A roller rink is to be installed at The Piece Hall

“The Piece Hall prides itself on being a real cultural hub for the whole community and I believe we are delivering that this summer.

“With the Mela, Pride, family fun days and artist-led craft sessions, as well as a high-energy weekend of dance music, there really is something for all the family.”

The Piece Hall: Full event listings:

Sandy Summer Daze Beach – FREE 1 hour session which must be booked in advance

23 July - 1 August

10am - 5.15pm

Yorkshire Day Celebrations – FREE family fun and local musicians and acoustic artists

31 July 2pm -7.30pm musical performances

1 Aug 10.30 – 3pm The Piece Hall Game Show, 6pm - 9pm musical performances

Summer Makers Market - FREE

5 -7 August

10am - 6pm

Roller Rink and Roller Disco - Tickets available

9 - 16 August 10 am - 8pm daily

Fri and Sat Roller Disco 8am - 10pm

House Weekender - gates open at 7pm

19 August: Ellie Sax & Friends 8pm - 1am

20 August: Dale Castell’s Our House Summer Special 8pm – 1am

Sandwell & Birmingham Mela present Ther Piece Hall Mela - FREE

27 August 10am - 8pm

Summer Family Fun Day – FREE family activities plus arts and crafts sessions

29 August 12noon – 2pm

Calderdale Pride - FREE