The Christmas Market at The Piece Hall returns this week with a host of activities and stalls and is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors - here is everything you need to know about the event.

The Christmas event at The Piece Hall will run over three weekends and will showcase some of the region’s favourite independent food and drink producers, artisan makers and pop-up street food.

The market will be hosting 50 unique stalls selling everything from homeware, jewellery, gifts and delicious food to take home and will include live music, the carousel, Christmas tree and resident bars, restaurants and retailers. Entry admission is free.

Last year, the event attracted 50,000 and took place across two weekends, as the event will be held across three weekends, more visitors are predicted to attend.

Very Busy Christmas Market. (Pic credit: The Piece Hall)

When is The Piece Hall Christmas Market 2023?

The Christmas market takes place on the following dates:

Friday, November 10 - 10am to 8pm

Saturday, November 11 - 10am to 8pm

Sunday, November 12 - 10am to 4pm

Friday, November 17 - 10am to 8pm

Saturday, November 18 - 10am to 8pm

Sunday, November 19 - 10am to 4pm

Friday, November 24 - 10am to 8pm

Saturday, November 25 - 10am to 8pm

Sunday, November 26 - 10am to 4pm

What can visitors expect at and around the time of The Piece Hall Christmas Market 2023?

From November 11 to December 31, The Piece Hall will host more than 50 gigs, shows, workshops and events. Some of the venue’s firm favourites appearing in the Spiegeltent include Julian Lloyd Webber, Martin Kemp, Kimberley Wyatt (The Pussycat Dolls), Chris Difford (Squeeze), P.P. Arnold, The Haggis Horns and boxer Johnny Nelson.

Artist Samantha Yates will lead the Glass Decorations workshop exploring Tiffany-style glassmaking to create your own festive stained-glass decoration on Friday, November 11 from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm.

There will also be an Aromatherapy Candle-Making workshop led by artist Kim Searle where visitors can create their own aromatherapy poured candle using essential oils and soya wax; the perfect gift or a keepsake. Workshops take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm.

The popular Halifax Christmas Parade will also return to The Piece Hall on Saturday, November 18 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. The route which will go through the heart of Halifax will include up to 200 costumed characters and thousands are expected to attend. Along with costumed characters and fantastic moving puppets, there will also be crafting workshops, live music and drumming on the day.

Indian Woodblock Printing workshops will take place on Friday, November 24 from 10am to 12.30pm and will be hosted by textile artist Saima Kaur who will explore the traditional Indian woodblock printing techniques. Workshop guests will be printing and embellishing a cushion cover and design and creating their own wrapping paper.

A Winter Wreath Making Workshop will be held at The Piece Hall and led by floral designer Zosia Berkieta-Lewis, from theplantroom.co. It is a creative making session inspired by forest walks, winter’s fragrant scents, and warm Christmas festivities. Workshops will take place on Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 12pm and 1.30pm to 3pm.