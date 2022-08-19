Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21 and will include a line-up of exciting performances including chorus singers from across the region and short films created by students of National Film and Television School.

On Friday the event starts at 7pm with Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro; a semi-staged production of the Mozart classic.

It is directed by Sarah Helsby-Hughes of Heritage Opera and conducted by Benjamin Ellin. The performance will also feature a chorus of singers from across Yorkshire.

Michael Lyons sculpture at Thirsk Hall. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

It will be held at St Mary’s Church, Thirsk and tickets cost £15 for adults and £7.50 for children under 16.

On Saturday the Carnival Day begins and opens its doors at 11am with all under 16s entering for free.

The event will include live music, food and drink, fairground rides, local stalls, ice cream, face painting, arts and crafts and on the Poet’s Corner Stage, a Samba Parade will take place at 3.30pm.

Tickets will be available at the door for £5 per adult or you can pre-book online for £4. Car parking is also available on site for £5 per car.

Performances on Saturday include Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood at 12.30pm and 2pm using his own words and music by Paul Patterson with music director Benjamin Ellin and storyteller Olivia Mulligan. Tickets cost £3 per person.

At 7pm an evening of folk music, from across the Tudor period up to traditional folk will be held at the event. Peter, Kate and friends will be performing from De Mowbray’s Musicke.

Tickets for this cost £15 per adult and £7.50 for under 16s.

On Sunday, a film and orchestra event will take place at the Ritz Cinema at 3pm.

Charlie Chaplin’s ‘A Dog’s Life’ will play and a selection of short films by students from the acclaimed National Film and Television School will be accompanied by a 13-piece live orchestra, conducted by Benjamin Ellin.