Tour de France Yorkshire Grand Depart 10th anniversary: Cyclists to retrace routes for charity in Legacy Ride

In July 2014 the Tour de France, the 101st edition of the race, started in Leeds, Yorkshire, where 198 riders set off to cover hundreds of kilometres across the county.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Grand Depart in Yorkshire amateur cyclists will get the chance to retrace the route followed by the sport’s professionals in the Legacy Ride on Saturday, July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ride – which is organised by Struggle Events, Leeds City Council and Axiologik – will have three different options for cyclists, 230km, 20km and 70km routes.

Cyclists tackle Buttertubs Pass during a previous Struggle Events ride. Credit: Dan Monaghan of Cadence Images

All routes start and finish in Roundhay Park, in Leeds, and head out into Wharfedale.

The 230km route takes riders into Wensleydale and Swaledale via Kidstones Pass, Buttertubs Pass and Grinton Moor.

The 120km route passes Bolton Abbey and then takes riders over a climb dubbed ‘Cote de Skyreholme’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 70km route, meanwhile, heads past Otley and over Askwith Moor.

All three route options include a late climb up Weardley Bank, near Eccup Reservoir, before the finish back at Roundhay Park.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “The Grand Depart was a fantastic occasion for Leeds and the rest of Yorkshire, showcasing the people and places of our city and county to a global audience of millions.

“I’m delighted, therefore, that the 10th anniversary of that very special weekend is being celebrated with an event that will encourage amateur riders to get on their bikes and emulate the big-name cyclists who thrilled us all a decade ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and a £6.8m Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal for a Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

The route will be run on open roads, with riders setting off early in the morning in staggered groups.

There will be no road closures, with plans in place to minimise impact on residents throughout the route.