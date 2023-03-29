Internationally acclaimed Yorkshire-based fashion designer Matty Bovan is inviting fashion and arts lovers to capture and celebrate the beauty on the streets of Leeds and take part in a live catwalk photoshoot takeover at Trinity Leeds shopping centre next week.

The event is part of RUN, a line-up of events overseen by Bovan, who is a professor at Leeds Beckett University. Taking place on Tuesday, April 4, the one-day-only showcase will debut the graduate collections of Leeds Beckett University’s Fashion Class of 2023, inviting the public as spectators – and to become photographers and videographers for the day – in an immersive catwalk experience, brought to life by the city’s creative talent and students from the university. Spectators will also have the chance to receive a T-shirt designed by Matty Bovan especially for RUN.

Matty Bovan is a ground-breaking young British fashion designer who surprised the industry when he moved back to his native city of York from London to base his work. He made his debut at Milan Fashion Week last September, with the help of legendary design duo Dolce & Gabbana.

“It’s always been exciting for me to work with fashion students in the North, inspiring students to push their own expectations of their creativity and their own selves,” he says.

Celebrate the beauty on the streets of Leeds at the live catwalk makeover at Trinity Leeds on Tuesday, April 4.

Sam Hudson-Miles, course director of Fashion at LBU, says: “The photoshoot is a unique opportunity for fashion and art enthusiasts across the North to be involved in a rare creative moment as the photoshoot will be filmed and photographed for media and social channels. We’d love for all those visiting to make their own stories, videos and reels and share with us.

"Fashion designers’ work is usually showcased in an exclusive environment, and we want to show the public what goes on behind the scenes, as well as showcasing the latest fashion talent from Leeds Beckett University.”

“We have cast non-professional models for the shoot (and our 1st June runway show). Our reason for this is our desire to recognise, and celebrate, the ‘beauty on the streets’ of Leeds, in keeping with the mission of the LEEDS2023 Year of Culture. Independent make-up artists and esteemed hair stylist, Gareth Vance, have kindly offered their support, free of charge, to create the hair and make-up for the shoot (and the 1st June runway show).”

The Trinity Leeds catwalk takeover is a collaboration with LEEDS 2023 festival and celebrates the official launch of the new state-of-the-art facilities at Leeds Beckett University’s Leeds School of Arts, showcasing the industry standard teaching, research and practice in the university’s fashion course.

Sam Hudson-Miles, course director of Fashion at Leeds Beckett University, and fashion designer Matty Bovan.

The photoshoot will be followed later in the year by the RUN graduate catwalk show on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Leeds School of Arts theatre. Professor Matty Bovan presentson May 19 in the LSA building. He says: “It’s going to be a unique, participatory, live experience for the public to attend free of charge, and to ask me any questions they wish. It’ll be day-long event open to all members of the public in and around Leeds.”

Anyone who wants to take part in the Trinity Leeds takeover on Tuesday, April 4, can find details here or head to Trinity Leeds at 10am.