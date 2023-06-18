The three day event Vanlove Festival attended by van enthusiasts will be hosting a variety of events at Elvington Airfield near York - here is the full schedule.

Whether you would like to dance to acoustic beats, soak up the tropical vibes at Aloha Hawaii, sing at Vanaoke, laugh at the Comedy Store or dance at the Battle of the Vans Silent Disco, there is plenty to do at Vanlove Festival this year.

The event will take place at Elvington Airfield from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, 2023 and ticket prices start from £7.50.

Guests are expected to bring a Hawaiian shirt for Aloha Hawaii on Saturday, head torch for easy navigation in dimly lit areas, camping chair for comfort and £10 cash refundable deposit for the Silent Disco headset.

Real Homes, Neil and Caroline Gale, of Leeds, are Vanbassadors for Vanlove Festival this year. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

There will be a variety of street food stalls serving food and bars serving drinks.

The festival will also include a range of traders selling lots of vanlife products.

Schedule of Vanlove Festival 2023 at Elvington Airfield

Friday

Gates and Vanstagram on the Truck Stage - 12pm

Welcome from Vanlove Team - 1pm

Van Electrics - 2.30pm

The Great Vanlove Quiz - 5.30pm

Vanaoke - 6.30pm

Vantazia with DJ Ade Wilcox - 7pm

Rozalia - 8.45pm

K-Klass - 9pm

Silent Disco - 10pm

Interval Exercise Session at the Wellness Hub - 1.30pm

Managing Stress and Anxiety at Wellness Hub - 2.30pm

Yoga at Wellness Hub - 3.30pm

Self-Care Creative Writing at Wellness Hub - 4.30pm

Yoga - 5.30pm

Bar opens at the Main Marquee - 12pm

Van Security at the Main Marquee - 3.30pm

Foraging Workshop at the Main Marquee - 4pm

Drum Workshop at the Activity Hub - 2pm and 5pm

Saturday

Mule Vans Talk at the Truck Stage - 11am

Up Plating at the Truck Stage - 12pm

Extreme Vanlife at the Truck Stage - 1pm

Powering Off Grid Adventures at the Truck Stage - 2pm

Skinny Living at the Truck Stage - 4pm

Aloha Hawaii DJ Matt Monroe and Limbo at the Truck Stage - 8pm

Silent Disco at the Truck Stage - 10pm

Yoga at the Wellness Hub - 10.30am

Breathwork Ceremony - 12pm

Family-Friendly Workout - 1pm

Mental Health and Physical Activity - 2pm

Mindfulness Session - 3.30pm

EMPOWER Workshop - 4.30pm

Mindfulness Session - 5.30pm

K.T Wild at the Food Village Stage - 3pm

Freddie Halkom - 3.30pm

Show and Shine Ceremony - 5pm

The Comedy Store - 5.30pm

Aloha Hawaii Steel Pans - 7pm

Coffee Session with CAMpRA at the Main Marquee - 10.30am

Coffee Session with Off Grid Camping - 11.30am

Vankids Family Disco - 1.30pm

Drum Workshops at the Activity Hub at 11.30am, 1pm and 2pm

Tug of War - 4.30pm

Sunday

Vanlove FM Breakfast Show at the Runway - 9am

Vanlove Convoy - 11.30am