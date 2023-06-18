Whether you would like to dance to acoustic beats, soak up the tropical vibes at Aloha Hawaii, sing at Vanaoke, laugh at the Comedy Store or dance at the Battle of the Vans Silent Disco, there is plenty to do at Vanlove Festival this year.
The event will take place at Elvington Airfield from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, 2023 and ticket prices start from £7.50.
Guests are expected to bring a Hawaiian shirt for Aloha Hawaii on Saturday, head torch for easy navigation in dimly lit areas, camping chair for comfort and £10 cash refundable deposit for the Silent Disco headset.
There will be a variety of street food stalls serving food and bars serving drinks.
The festival will also include a range of traders selling lots of vanlife products.
Schedule of Vanlove Festival 2023 at Elvington Airfield
Friday
Gates and Vanstagram on the Truck Stage - 12pm
Welcome from Vanlove Team - 1pm
Van Electrics - 2.30pm
The Great Vanlove Quiz - 5.30pm
Vanaoke - 6.30pm
Vantazia with DJ Ade Wilcox - 7pm
Rozalia - 8.45pm
K-Klass - 9pm
Silent Disco - 10pm
Interval Exercise Session at the Wellness Hub - 1.30pm
Managing Stress and Anxiety at Wellness Hub - 2.30pm
Yoga at Wellness Hub - 3.30pm
Self-Care Creative Writing at Wellness Hub - 4.30pm
Yoga - 5.30pm
Bar opens at the Main Marquee - 12pm
Van Security at the Main Marquee - 3.30pm
Foraging Workshop at the Main Marquee - 4pm
Drum Workshop at the Activity Hub - 2pm and 5pm
Saturday
Mule Vans Talk at the Truck Stage - 11am
Up Plating at the Truck Stage - 12pm
Extreme Vanlife at the Truck Stage - 1pm
Powering Off Grid Adventures at the Truck Stage - 2pm
Skinny Living at the Truck Stage - 4pm
Aloha Hawaii DJ Matt Monroe and Limbo at the Truck Stage - 8pm
Silent Disco at the Truck Stage - 10pm
Yoga at the Wellness Hub - 10.30am
Breathwork Ceremony - 12pm
Family-Friendly Workout - 1pm
Mental Health and Physical Activity - 2pm
Mindfulness Session - 3.30pm
EMPOWER Workshop - 4.30pm
Mindfulness Session - 5.30pm
K.T Wild at the Food Village Stage - 3pm
Freddie Halkom - 3.30pm
Show and Shine Ceremony - 5pm
The Comedy Store - 5.30pm
Aloha Hawaii Steel Pans - 7pm
Coffee Session with CAMpRA at the Main Marquee - 10.30am
Coffee Session with Off Grid Camping - 11.30am
Vankids Family Disco - 1.30pm
Drum Workshops at the Activity Hub at 11.30am, 1pm and 2pm
Tug of War - 4.30pm
Sunday
Vanlove FM Breakfast Show at the Runway - 9am
Vanlove Convoy - 11.30am
Close of Vanlove Fest 2023 - 12pm