Vanlove Festival 2023: The Yorkshire celebration of vanlife culture returns to Elvington Airfield this year with a host of events and activities

The three day event Vanlove Festival attended by van enthusiasts will be hosting a variety of events at Elvington Airfield near York - here is the full schedule.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

Whether you would like to dance to acoustic beats, soak up the tropical vibes at Aloha Hawaii, sing at Vanaoke, laugh at the Comedy Store or dance at the Battle of the Vans Silent Disco, there is plenty to do at Vanlove Festival this year.

The event will take place at Elvington Airfield from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, 2023 and ticket prices start from £7.50.

Guests are expected to bring a Hawaiian shirt for Aloha Hawaii on Saturday, head torch for easy navigation in dimly lit areas, camping chair for comfort and £10 cash refundable deposit for the Silent Disco headset.

    Real Homes, Neil and Caroline Gale, of Leeds, are Vanbassadors for Vanlove Festival this year. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)Real Homes, Neil and Caroline Gale, of Leeds, are Vanbassadors for Vanlove Festival this year. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
    Real Homes, Neil and Caroline Gale, of Leeds, are Vanbassadors for Vanlove Festival this year. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

    There will be a variety of street food stalls serving food and bars serving drinks.

    The festival will also include a range of traders selling lots of vanlife products.

    Schedule of Vanlove Festival 2023 at Elvington Airfield

    Friday

    Gates and Vanstagram on the Truck Stage - 12pm

    Welcome from Vanlove Team - 1pm

    Van Electrics - 2.30pm

    The Great Vanlove Quiz - 5.30pm

    Vanaoke - 6.30pm

    Vantazia with DJ Ade Wilcox - 7pm

    Rozalia - 8.45pm

    K-Klass - 9pm

    Silent Disco - 10pm

    Interval Exercise Session at the Wellness Hub - 1.30pm

    Managing Stress and Anxiety at Wellness Hub - 2.30pm

    Yoga at Wellness Hub - 3.30pm

    Self-Care Creative Writing at Wellness Hub - 4.30pm

    Yoga - 5.30pm

    Bar opens at the Main Marquee - 12pm

    Van Security at the Main Marquee - 3.30pm

    Foraging Workshop at the Main Marquee - 4pm

    Drum Workshop at the Activity Hub - 2pm and 5pm

    Saturday

    Mule Vans Talk at the Truck Stage - 11am

    Up Plating at the Truck Stage - 12pm

    Extreme Vanlife at the Truck Stage - 1pm

    Powering Off Grid Adventures at the Truck Stage - 2pm

    Skinny Living at the Truck Stage - 4pm

    Aloha Hawaii DJ Matt Monroe and Limbo at the Truck Stage - 8pm

    Silent Disco at the Truck Stage - 10pm

    Yoga at the Wellness Hub - 10.30am

    Breathwork Ceremony - 12pm

    Family-Friendly Workout - 1pm

    Mental Health and Physical Activity - 2pm

    Mindfulness Session - 3.30pm

    EMPOWER Workshop - 4.30pm

    Mindfulness Session - 5.30pm

    K.T Wild at the Food Village Stage - 3pm

    Freddie Halkom - 3.30pm

    Show and Shine Ceremony - 5pm

    The Comedy Store - 5.30pm

    Aloha Hawaii Steel Pans - 7pm

    Coffee Session with CAMpRA at the Main Marquee - 10.30am

    Coffee Session with Off Grid Camping - 11.30am

    Vankids Family Disco - 1.30pm

    Drum Workshops at the Activity Hub at 11.30am, 1pm and 2pm

    Tug of War - 4.30pm

    Sunday

    Vanlove FM Breakfast Show at the Runway - 9am

    Vanlove Convoy - 11.30am

    Close of Vanlove Fest 2023 - 12pm

