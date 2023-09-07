Victoria Leeds shopping centre launches its first Leeds Fashion Weekender tomorrow with three catwalks a day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, hosted by best-selling author and style influencer Kat Farmer.

There will also be expert styling advice, new season collections, event exclusives and more within the historic grandeur of the Victoria Quarter’s arcades and the contemporary luxe surroundings of Victoria Gate.

Kat will walk the audience through each runway and her ‘Fashion Tribes Theory’, making it easy for shoppers to find their fit and to shop the look. Models will wear outfits tailored by featured brands, each one fitting into one of Kat Farmer’s nine signature style tribes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will also host a daily book signing for audience members, each day at 1.15pm in Victoria Quarter. Jo Coburn, Victoria Leeds’ Senior General Manager, said: “We’re so excited for the upcoming Fashion Weekender event. It’s great to be showcasing so many of our sensational brands, ahead of the new fashion season and it’s brilliant to be working with our new retailers, too. We’re big Kat Farmer fans - she really shows people how to dress for themselves, rather than for fleeting trends - so it’ll be great to hear her advice going into AW23 and beyond.

Most Popular

The magnificent Victoria Quarter.

"The audience is in for a treat, going by all the plans we’ve already got in place - it should be a weekend full of really relatable, fashion-forward fun.”

Five new brands have recently moved in to Victoria Leeds including Phase Eight, Ace & Tate and Whistles.

Live fashion shows will take place outside John Lewis in Victoria Gate on each of the three days at 11am1, 2.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.No need to book, just show up and take a seat. See https://www.victorialeeds.co.uk/events/leeds-fashion-weekender/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday Shows: 11am – John Lewis & Partners, Kate Spade, Cubitts; 12.30pm – Hobbs, Hackett; 2pm – Paul Smith; 3.30pm – AllSaints, Kurt Geiger

Whistles has opened recently in Victoria Gate.

Saturday Shows: 11am – Mint Velvet, Ted Baker, Cubitts; 12.30pm – John Lewis & Partners; 2pm – Ralph Lauren, Russell & Bromley, Boodles; 3.30pm – Harvey Nichols