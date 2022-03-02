Welcome return of Sutton Beer Festival cheered following lockdown lay-off

Sutton Village Hall chairman John Newlove, Woodhouse Grange cricketers Chris and Andrew Bilton, and Woodhouse Grange chairman Martin Smith prepare for the Sutton Beer Festival.

Now in its ninth year, the Sutton Beer Festival is back after the hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

The festival has become a popular fixture for locals, beer lovers and rugby fans who descend on the village hall. The event gets underway at 1.30pm and continues until approximately 8pm.

A spokesman for the beer festival said: “A variety of cask beers and lagers will be on offer from all corners of Yorkshire, including a local contribution from along both banks of the River Derwent, with village pub and festival sponsor the St Vincent’s Arms providing its own St Vincent golden ale and Pivovar from over the bridge in Elvington delivering a keg of it’s Elvington brewed Pilsner lager.

“The Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton is coordinating the beer, supplying temporary bars and brewing its signature Woodhouse Grange amber ale, created specially for the cricket club.

“A selection of cider, gin, wine and soft drinks will also be available, plus hot food snacks.

“Live coverage of Saturday’s two six nations rugby matches will be shown on the big screen in the village hall with Italy v Scotland at 2.15pm and England v Ireland at 4.45pm.

“Tickets are £5 and include a festival programme and sponsored glass.