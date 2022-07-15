These are the best places to visit on a sunny day in Yorkshire, according to the people who live there.

We've had some very hot and sunny weather over the last few weeks, and this weekend is set to be a scorcher.

In fact, The Met Office has issued its first red extreme heat weather warning urging people to be cautious in the sun on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures are set to reach 40C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, when temperatures are lower, there are some great places to visit and enjoy in the sunshine in Yorkshire.

Where to go and what to see on a sunny day in Yorkshire according to the people who live there. Pictured: People enjoying the sunshine in Scarborough. PA.

We asked our readers where they like to go on a hot sunny day in Yorkshire and this is what they had to say...

MP for Keighley and Ilkley Robbie Moore commented: "Keighley of course!", while Ann Wright said: "Scarbados - in particular Peasholme Park & Scarbados cricket ground. Then there's also Malham Cove."

Similarly, Tim Kershaw said: "Malham cove, then a walk to hanlith nd Kirby Malham.Good pubs to refresh at along the way."

Krystyna Crossland said: "Filey on the beach with an ice cream, bliss!"

Richard Cornell said: "Thirsk area, North Yorkshire is beautiful, that's the place".

Sam Black said: "Bridlington Harbour, via the wee ice cream shop on the corner".

Jill Austin said: "Bridlington.....Sat on the front with a picnic...watching the sea...heaven".

Paul Hodgson said:| "Anywhere in the Dales, preferably in the shade with a beer in this heat"

Mike Tomlinson said: "Bolton Abbey.....lovely mix of sun n shade and cool water for paddling in".

Linda Doyle said: "Bridlington, we visited so many times and loved it so we moved here".

Katie Gant said: "Whitby!! And to watch the sun set I would recommend Ravenscar".

Elizabeth Henderson said: "I have reached an age where I can't cope with crowded places . But I do love the dales and have a soft spot for Whitby and also Kirby Lonsdale".

Anne Cole said: "Mappelton beach with the dog. Nothing there but the beach . Shame the ice cream shop was closed".

Mark Daniel said: "Picnic on top of Sotton Bank and watch the gliders flying!"

Margaret Walford said: "How about Edam camp great for a day out."

Golf fan Derek said "North Cliff Golf Course, Nothing better!"

Amy Harrison-burton said: "It’s got to be the coast or anywhere in the Yorkshire dales".

Richard Dunnett said: "Soyland stunning views couple of good pubs no better place".

Nigel Booth said: "Any pub that is open in beautiful Yorkshire".

Lesley Boughton said: "Yorkshire sculpture park".

Ros Guest said: "Whitby, every time".